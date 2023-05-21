Home » Afro-descendants in Colombia: bibliographic compilation
Afro-descendants in Colombia: bibliographic compilation

by admin
Eduardo Restrepo, Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, Pensar.

Javeriana University, Bogota, 2008

The full text can be read at

Content

Introduction 3

I. Generals-Colombia. 8

Balances and theoretical-methodological perspectives 8

History, slavery and manumission 10

Identities, inter-ethnic and racial relations 21

Social movements, ethnic rights and affirmative action 26

Linguistics, oral tradition and literature

II. Pacific Region 37

Bibliographic studies and analysis of regional literature. 38

History and settlement. 38

Historical documents and publications 45

Production models, social studies and ethnographies 46

Social organization and kinship 51

gender 53

Place, space and territory 54

Biodiversity, environmental management and construction of nature 58

Identities, politics and inter-ethnic relations 60

Social movement and grassroots organizations. 64

Healers, witches and traditional medicine 70

Oral tradition and literature 71

Linguistic aspects… 73

Musical and craft practices 73

Fiestas 75

Urban contexts 75

III. Caribe continental 77

IV. San Andres and Providencia 90

V. Cauca (Interior) 93

SAW. Valle del Cauca (Inland) 96

VIII. Antioquia 100

IX. Bogotá  102

Author index 105

analytical index 105

