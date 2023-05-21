Afro-descendants in Colombia: bibliographic compilation
Eduardo Restrepo, Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, Pensar.
Javeriana University, Bogota, 2008
Content
Introduction 3
I. Generals-Colombia. 8
Balances and theoretical-methodological perspectives 8
History, slavery and manumission 10
Identities, inter-ethnic and racial relations 21
Social movements, ethnic rights and affirmative action 26
Linguistics, oral tradition and literature
II. Pacific Region 37
Bibliographic studies and analysis of regional literature. 38
History and settlement. 38
Historical documents and publications 45
Production models, social studies and ethnographies 46
Social organization and kinship 51
gender 53
Place, space and territory 54
Biodiversity, environmental management and construction of nature 58
Identities, politics and inter-ethnic relations 60
Social movement and grassroots organizations. 64
Healers, witches and traditional medicine 70
Oral tradition and literature 71
Linguistic aspects… 73
Musical and craft practices 73
Fiestas 75
Urban contexts 75
III. Caribe continental 77
IV. San Andres and Providencia 90
V. Cauca (Interior) 93
SAW. Valle del Cauca (Inland) 96
VIII. Antioquia 100
IX. Bogotá 102
Author index 105
analytical index 105