Afro-descendants, those who drop out of school the most

In 2018, the World Bank presented the first report on the conditions of the Afro-descendant population in schools in Latin America and some of the conclusions it reached were the persistence of racial inequality in the region and its impact on various aspects, including education.

He mentioned that Afro-descendants have higher dropout rates compared to other ethnic groups. He A study by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Organization of American States (OAS) (2016) also addressed the situation of people of African descent in Latin America and found that they were less likely to complete secondary education than those of African descent. not Afro-descendants.

After five years, last Tuesday the World Bank presented the update of the study, in the report called Afro-descendant inclusion in education: an anti-racist agenda for Latin America. The first worrying indicator is that it shows that the 34 million Afro children and youth have fewer academic opportunities than the rest of the population and receive a lower quality education. Therefore, the risk of decline is greater compared to the rest of the population groups in Latin America.

According to the 2023 report, nearly two out of ten black children drop out of school before reaching the high school grades, and only 75 out of 100 black students manage to graduate from high school compared to 90 out of 100 white students who manage to finish it.

The indicator on access to technology to be able to study also shows huge gaps. In the case of Colombia and Peru alone, two (2) out of every 12 students who identify themselves as Afro-descendants have a computer at home, while four (4) out of every 10 students from other ethnic groups have a computer at home, this represents a difference of almost half.

In addition to the high dropout rates, those who manage to continue their studies do so under poor quality conditions. The regions and cities where the Afro population is concentrated in countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Costa Rica or the Dominican Republic do so in schools that tend to have poor facilities, low-qualified educators and a deficit of resources and teaching materials.

In the Colombian case, there is worrying evidence from the latest study on the results of the Saber test, with pre-pandemic data from 2019. 32% of Afro students met the minimum proficiency levels required in the test, compared to 60% of non-Afro students. The pandemic generated a crisis, especially in the poorest or most remote regions in terms of access to education, which will make it possible for this gap to have increased in recent years.

To the situation of quality, access and permanence, we must add the low representation of Afro-descendants in leadership or decision-making positions in the countries of the region. Today Colombia is an exception with the arrival at the Ministry of Education of an Afro-elderly representation, which should be translated into real strategies of access, permanence and quality, overcome discourses and focus on actions to close the gaps in education in the country and have an inclusive and integration policy.

The panorama continues to be more complex in higher education because, although the population that recognizes itself as Afro reaches 25% of the population of Latin America, only 12% of university graduates recognize themselves as the same. The evidence of these greater gaps is reflected in Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

On the other hand, the report “Social Panorama of Latin America” ​​of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal) (2020) highlights the existing gaps in terms of educational access and quality in Latin America, especially for populations afro and rural communities.

The situation cannot remain a simple diagnosis, but rather define inclusion policies that make it possible to close the gaps. The first associated with improving the infrastructure of educational facilities with the provision of teaching materials, books to promote reading and reflection, work tools either physical or digital.

Strengthen the teaching qualification of teachers who work with the Afro population, postgraduate training, courses, workshops, training. Because teachers with a low academic level and unmotivated, instead of helping to close those gaps, end up widening them. This is how intense work is required in this aspect so that it becomes less and less necessary to present exclusion diagnoses with regard to education in the region.

*education specialist