After 10 years ‘Futurama’ will have a new season

‘Futurama’ fans received some exciting news. Hulu, the American streaming platform, released a new trailer announcing the return of the series with a new season.

The message in the trailer read: “Good news everyone! The new season of Futurama premieres on July 24.

The news spread quickly on social media. For more than a decade, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of characters from New New York and the members of Planet Express, in particular, the charismatic Philip Fry, the pizza delivery man who was accidentally frozen in 1999 and woke up. thousand years later.

According to information provided by The Verge website, the new season of Futurama will consist of ten episodes. Although a total of twenty episodes had initially been promised in early 2022.

Hulu has decided to release the ten episodes in a single format, that is, one every week starting on July 24. This decision will allow fans to enjoy the series for an extended period, keeping the excitement and anticipation going with each weekly installment.

The return of ‘Futurama’ has generated great enthusiasm among lovers of science fiction, humor and unforgettable characters that have left their mark on popular culture.

Futurama is an animated science fiction television series created by Matt Groening, the same creator of The Simpsons. The series takes place in the year 3000 and follows the adventures of Philip J. Fry, a pizza delivery man who is accidentally cryogenically frozen and awakens a thousand years in the future.

Fry finds himself in New New York City, where he meets the crew of Planet Express, a space courier company. Along with Leela the Cyclops, Bender the robot, and other eccentric characters, Fry embarks on hilarious and often surreal adventures through time and space.