With a lot of effort, but above all with expectations, last Tuesday, April 11, the young Yamil Arcenio Álvarez officially launched his first book ‘A new beginning’in the House of Culture of Valledupar.

The 24-year-old told the newspaper EL PILÓN that he wrote this book when he was 12 years old. “I wrote initially a story and I never thought of turning it into a book… I was writing it but I didn’t put so much effort into it, to the point that at the age of 16 I focused on doing it and that’s when I realized that I was already writing a book”.

Álvarez Díaz revealed that, unfortunately, he could not launch his book before because his economic conditions did not allow it: “Due to lack of financial resources, I took a long time to release my first book. I have written 4, I have them saved on my computer, but I have not been able to publish them because first I wanted to launch ‘A new beginning’, which is the first and with which I want to make myself known”.

Despite the fact that it took so many years to bring it to light, at the age of 12 he demonstrated his ability to write poems, stories, creative stories and reflections. so much so participated in various literary contestsincluding a program from Canal RCN.

“This book is based on humility, generosity, love for others, love for oneself, the meaning of life and the value of death. They are stories-tales. I want to bring love and peace through my books“said the young man native of Becerril, Cesar.

HIS STEP THROUGH MUSIC

In dialogue with this publishing house, Yamil also said that he has had a step through music. “With music I began to make myself known in the street fairsI released my first single called ‘My bicycle’”.

In addition, he reported that he has written around 176 songs and has recorded 33. However, he mentioned that he has been with much sacrificeand although his lyrics are not playing on radio stations or other media, he feels excited about the ‘steps’ he has taken.