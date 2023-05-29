After 20 years, Chocó returns to national basketball games

It took twenty years for the Department of Chocó to qualify for national basketball games.

The feat was achieved by coach Edwin Fernando Mosquera, ‘Pepi’, today, May 28, when he defeated the Bogotá men’s team, within the framework of the qualifying tournament that has been played since the 22nd of this month in Cali .

The Choco quintet has in its ranks players like Eleuterio Rentería, Yedier Mosquera, Andrés Obregón and Oscar Mena, among other figures, and plays the final against host Valle this Monday at 10 am, while Bogotá and Santander dispute third place and the quota that remains, because the finalists are already installed in the fairs that will be held in November in the coffee region.

While ‘Pepi’ and his boys left every last drop of sweat for their land, the good news was revealed indicating that the Ministry of Sports will open the Hercules platform, which will allow more than 180 athletes from Chocó, who had stayed Outside the games, they can be registered.

Professor ‘Pepi’, protagonist of many feats at the national level, also qualified the Technological University of Chocó for university games in basketball.