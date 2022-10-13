The lonely garden becomes a lively living room

After the 21-year-old residential area is suitable for aging, the “old” residents are living a new life

The renovated central garden has a new look.Photo courtesy of Changsha Evening News correspondent Peng Yuyan

Changsha Evening News, October 12th (all media reporter Hong Hong correspondent Peng Yuyan) The neat asphalt road leads to the depths of the garden, the newly built pavilions and public green spaces are scattered, and under the shade of the trees, twos and threes of old people are entertaining and relaxing – as a After 21 years of wind and rain in the old community, the Guangsha Xinyuan A District on the west bank of the Xiangjiang River ushered in a major change in October this year. The central garden of the community was completely renovated and renovated. Due to the vigorous promotion of scientific planning by the local government and professional teams, Residents of the community live a new life.

respect public opinion

21 years, the community has a new look

Guangsha Xinyuan Area A was built in 2001, with about 890 households living in 21 buildings. Due to various reasons such as design defects and disrepair, the community has many problems such as serious shedding of corridor walls, chaotic network management lines, relatively dirty internal environment, and old pipelines. Residents are very willing to transform.

“What we most want to transform is the central garden of the community.” Resident Liu Yunjing told reporters that the central garden was overgrown with weeds due to disrepair, and mud and water flowed across the rainy days. At the same time, the facilities are old and lack seats and leisure sports equipment. “Every time we pass by in a hurry, we don’t stop.”

On August 18 this year, according to the district’s 2022 renovation plan for old urban communities, Yuelu District Human Settlements and Environment Bureau introduced the Longfor Public Welfare Fund “Eternal Youth Plan” to start the renovation of some old communities with the goal of adapting to aging.

After full communication with the community and residents, the renovation of Guangsha Xinyuan Area A was decided to focus on the central garden. The garden was reorganized and greened. At the same time, leisure seats, public handrails, space walking machines, massage kneaders and other fitness equipment were added. Recreational facilities, providing fitness facilities and outdoor leisure activities for the elderly.

Talking about the changes in his community and the happy living atmosphere today, Liu Yunjing, who has lived in District A of Xinyuan, Guangsha for more than 20 years, thanked the old community for this livelihood project. “Now our community has new living conditions and quality of life. Compared with before, it is a world of difference.”

Zoning renovation

A garden changes a neighborhood

On the afternoon of October 10, after the project was completed, accepted and delivered to the community for use, a number of designers from Longfor came to Area A of Guangsha Xinyuan again to learn about the post-renovation situation and feedback from residents.

Entering through several red buildings from the gate, a white European-style pavilion comes into view. In the remodeled leisure square, the children are having a great time, and the old people are sitting around the newly added leisure seats. The laughter of children and the collision of old people playing chess echoed in the beautiful garden.

“This is the former landscape pavilion area in Xinyuan District A of Guangsha. The original pavilion is seriously aging. We repainted it white and added rest seats to divide it into a meditation and recuperation area.” Longhu designer introduced, in addition to , the team also set up a leisure social area and a children’s play area near the pavilion.

In the leisure and social area, Liu Yunjing is basking in the sun on a leisure seat. When the reporter arrived, he picked up the teacup in the exclusive cup slot of the seat, and with the other hand pulled up the metal ring handle on the seat, “Look, a chair is full of details, and there is a place for the teacup. , and a special armrest for getting up.” He believes that this renovation is not only a change in appearance, but more importantly, the inner quality of “walking heart”.

“Walking the heart” is also reflected in the children’s activity area. Originally, this area was a heavily damaged slope with a drop, and it was muddy on rainy days. The designer flexibly used the height difference of the site to set up wooden plank roads, slides, safety mats and other equipment and facilities, so that it has changed from an abandoned place where everyone “keeps away” to a “growth paradise” for children to play freely today.

A garden is enough to transform a community. The new garden has become a platform for the neighbors to deepen their relationship, where everyone exchanges life experiences, cooking skills, and parents are short… In the morning, noon, afternoon, and evening, the once lonely square garden of Xinyuan District A in Guangsha has become a lively living room.

