The Organizing Committee of the mining strike in Bajo Cauca Antioqueño, has informed that after 33 days of activities the measure is withdrawn and a dialogue table will be sought with the National Government.

Apparently from the Vice Ministry of the Interior, a letter was issued to be able to establish strategies and reach a possible formalization of this activity and that all those people who live from this economy can benefit.

According to sources, the dialogue table will be made up of the ministries of: Defense, Interior, Mines, Agriculture, Environment, ICT, and Industry and Commerce.

On the other hand, alternatives will also be sought to reduce the impact of this type of activity on the environment.

Finally, the National Government urged the community of Bajo Cauca Antioqueño to “transit to the mining characterization and formalization process together with the community.”

