(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 26 – The Carabinieri for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of Turin have returned the altarpiece of the Madonna del Rosario repositioned in its original place: inside the church of Santo Stefano di Sala Consilina, in the Salerno area. The painting, found in Piedmont and dating back to the second half of the sixteenth century, had been stolen in 1982 during the reconstruction works of the church damaged by the seismic event of the 1980 earthquake.

The ceremony of giving back to the parish priest Don Domenico Santangelo in the church of Santo Stefano in the presence, among others, of the mayor of Sala Consilina, Francesco Cavallone, and of the captain Massimiliano Croce of the TPC Nucleus. The work, an oil painting on canvas, has a significant historical-artistic value in the context of the paintings present in the churches of the Diocese of Teggiano-Policastro governed by Msgr. Anthony DeLuca. (HANDLE).

