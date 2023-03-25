Home News After 4:1 against Azerbaijan: These two guys from Graz became Austria’s new national team heroes
News

After 4:1 against Azerbaijan: These two guys from Graz became Austria’s new national team heroes

by admin
After 4:1 against Azerbaijan: These two guys from Graz became Austria’s new national team heroes

With an outstanding captain Marcel Sabitzer at the helm, Austria’s national football team succeeded successful start on the European Championship qualification: Azerbaijan was defeated 4-1 on Friday evening. In addition to Sabitzer, who crowned his performance with two goals, Michael Gregoritsch and Christoph Baumgartner also scored for Austria. So it was two “Steirerbuam” who made a significant contribution to the victory – more precisely two childhood friends. “I’ve known Sabi for 20 years,” said a cheerful Gregoritsch on Friday after the game. In fact: Because even if Sabitzer is perceived today as a fresh Manchester United legionnaire and “Greg Oritsch” (on the second O he is often emphasized by German commentators) as a clipper near Freiburg – the trip that was so successful once took place NO their exit. A search for clues:

See also  Emma and Nuvolau: «How much affection. Many have gone up just to get to know me "

You may also like

S&P confirms Germany with AAA – stable outlook

The March Deportation – just one episode of...

Vaccination cycle against foot-and-mouth disease ends in areas...

Use in Essen-Horst: overseas container is on fire

Firefighters put out fire on land in Quezaltepeque...

Colombia, a power in water

How Scholz and Biden announced the Nord Stream...

France thrashed the Netherlands 4-0 in the Eurocup...

Coyotes pick up speed in La Virginia

The most important news of calendar week 13/2023:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy