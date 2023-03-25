With an outstanding captain Marcel Sabitzer at the helm, Austria’s national football team succeeded successful start on the European Championship qualification: Azerbaijan was defeated 4-1 on Friday evening. In addition to Sabitzer, who crowned his performance with two goals, Michael Gregoritsch and Christoph Baumgartner also scored for Austria. So it was two “Steirerbuam” who made a significant contribution to the victory – more precisely two childhood friends. “I’ve known Sabi for 20 years,” said a cheerful Gregoritsch on Friday after the game. In fact: Because even if Sabitzer is perceived today as a fresh Manchester United legionnaire and “Greg Oritsch” (on the second O he is often emphasized by German commentators) as a clipper near Freiburg – the trip that was so successful once took place NO their exit. A search for clues: