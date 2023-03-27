Home News After 50 years, flights take off on the Bogotá-Ipiales route
Historical! The department of Nariño and the south of the country will now be more and better connected. With the takeoff of flights AV5225 and AV5224 between Bogotá and Ipiales, on March 26 the new Avianca Bogotá-Ipiales-Bogotá route came into operation, whose purpose is to provide an additional alternative of air connectivity for the region, Colombians and tourists.

“It is clear that the south of Colombia needs more and better connectivity. Avianca is ready to contribute to that purpose. Without a doubt, Avianca is the airline of Colombia, of all of Colombia, and the start of operations of this route is a sign that the joint work between authorities, active forces and the entire air industry chain is essential for connectivity from the country. We will all continue working together to have conditions that allow us to continue serving Ipiales in the short, medium and long term, betting on the connectivity of the people of Nariño and promoting the arrival of tourists to regions with great cultural, natural and historical wealth like this one” , said Felipe Andrés Gómez, director of Institutional Relations and Sustainability of Avianca.

Avianca will operate eight weekly flights on the Bogotá-Ipiales-Bogotá route on A319 and A320 aircraft with capacity for 120 passengers and 180 passengers, which represents a total offer of more than 1,000 seats per week. These additional flights and seats are added to Avianca’s current operation in Pasto, where the company operates 70 weekly flights on the Bogotá-Pasto-Bogotá and Cali-Pasto-Cali routes, adding up to an offer of more than 10,000 seats per week. .

The Sanctuary of Las Lajas, now closer! Itineraries Bogotá-Ipiales-Bogotá:

