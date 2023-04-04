the crew will be led by Reid Wiseman, who completed his first space flight as a flight engineer on the International Space Station. Wiseman has spent more than 165 days in space, including nearly 13 hours as a spacewalk leader during two ISS exits. Prior to his assignment to the Artemis II crew, Wiseman served as chief of the astronaut office.

Victor Glover was appointed as the pilot of the mission. The mission will be Glover’s second space flight. He previously served as the pilot of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1, which landed on May 2, 2021 after 168 days in space. As a flight engineer aboard the space station for Expedition 64, he contributed to scientific research, technology demonstrations, and participated in four spacewalks.