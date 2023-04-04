Home News After 50 years, people will fly to the moon again Science | .a week
News

After 50 years, people will fly to the moon again Science | .a week

by admin
After 50 years, people will fly to the moon again Science | .a week

the crew will be led by Reid Wiseman, who completed his first space flight as a flight engineer on the International Space Station. Wiseman has spent more than 165 days in space, including nearly 13 hours as a spacewalk leader during two ISS exits. Prior to his assignment to the Artemis II crew, Wiseman served as chief of the astronaut office.

Victor Glover was appointed as the pilot of the mission. The mission will be Glover’s second space flight. He previously served as the pilot of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1, which landed on May 2, 2021 after 168 days in space. As a flight engineer aboard the space station for Expedition 64, he contributed to scientific research, technology demonstrations, and participated in four spacewalks.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the option to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  Pordenone, summit in the Prefecture on the search for the missing elderly

You may also like

Economy: US stock exchanges are falling – economic...

Nexton Bio Appoints Dr. Jonathan Hull, a graduate...

Programming Holy Week 2023 Metropolitan Cathedral

Johnson & Johnson wants to settle ‘Baby Powder’...

Al-Aqsa Al-Qibli Chapel is exposed to a night...

Alias ​​’Tuvia’, ELN commander in Antioquia was killed

Cigarette as a trigger: off-duty police officer noticed...

Does Barcelona eliminate the hopes of the riyal...

Traffic controls intensified in Valledupar

Bomb find: Defusing in Westfalenpark is still pending...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy