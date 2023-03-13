Six months and one day had to pass for Valledupar FC to celebrate again in the Promotion Tournament. He did it this Sunday afternoon at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium where he beat Atlético FC de Cali 3-1 for matchday 7 of the professional tournament.

The goals from Wilberth Bravo, Misael Martínez and Sebastián Gutiérrez gave the 3 points to the team led by Julián Barragán, who takes a breather after adding their first victory of the season.

The victory puts the vallenatos in 13th place in the standings with 6 points from 1 win, 3 draws and 2 losses.

Sebastián Gutiérrez and Misael Martínez celebrate the Verdiblanco’s third goal./ PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.



MATCH breaking latest news

With the return to ownership of Misael Martínez, Valledupar FC sought from the beginning to open the scoring against an opponent who also needed to add and who proposed a game of quick counterattacks.

At 12′, Valledupar FC’s first opportunity came with a header from Kevin Rivas that was saved well by goalkeeper Jaramillo.

In the 19th minute, Daniel Hinojosa, born in Valledupar, finished off wide, but added a new arrival to the visiting cast.

Finally, the verdiblanco dressing room dressed up for a party./ PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

At 21′, the cold water crash arrived for the locals with Atlético’s score, through Stiven Hernández, who finished off below Asprilla’s humanity.

However, the Verdiblancos reacted quickly and nine minutes later, at 30′, they equalized with a header from Wilerth Bravo.

Valledupar FC passed by, and at 45’+1 the home striker, Misael Martínez, set up the second vallenato with a great goal, after finishing off hard and from an angle. With 2-1 they went to the showers.

For the second period, three changes refreshed the locals who held the result in the first minutes.

With a dedication to his father, Misael Martínez celebrated his goal at the Armando Maestre./ PHOTO: DIMAYOR.

At 66′, Misael Martínez had the 3-1 on his feet but preferred to finish off rather than pass the ball to a teammate and the goalkeeper sent in a corner.

And when the closest rival was from the Verdiblanca area, midfielder Sebastián Gutiérrez put the finishing touch at 42′ to close the match, after a pass from Martínez, and deliver the first victory in six months to Cesar’s team from the capital.

A prayer to the Almighty on the field of play accompanied the celebration of the players and coaching staff who finally bring joy to the Vallenato fans.

Next Saturday, with the presence of the public in the stands, Valledupar repeats the locality, against Boca Junios de Cali, in another vital game for the Verdiblancas aspirations.

DATASHEET

Estadio: Armando Maestre Pavajeau Central: Stivenson Celeita – Bogota Date: 7 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament. Assistance: behind closed doors. Valledupar: Weimar Asprilla, Gilbert Parra, David Álvarez, Kevin Rivas, Joan Cajares, Brayan Sánchez, Jean Marcos Angulo, Wilberth Bravo (16′ Gianfranco Orozco), Jhonier Valencia (16′ Sebastián Gutiérrez), Dairon Valencia (Juan Cantillo) and Misael Martínez. Coach: Julian Barragan. Goals: Wilberth Bravo (30′), Misael Martínez (45’+1) and Sebastián Gutiérrez (87′). Atlético: Juan Jaramillo, Jhonier Alomia, Nelson Mosorongo, Andrés Álvarez, Diego Navarro, Juan Cobo, Stiven Hernández, Anderson Mojica, Daniel Hinojosa, Junior Escobar Andrés Carabalí. Coach: Giovani Hernandez. Gol: Steven Hernandez (21′)

OTHER RESULTS DATE 7

Bogota FC 2-0 Barranquilla FC Cortulua FC 2-2 Cucuta Deportivo Real Cartagena 1-1 Real Santander Leones FC 2-2 CEIF Fortress Llaneros FC 1-0 Tigres FC Boca Juniors of Cali vs. Orsomarso SC Sports Quindío vs. Patriots FC

BY: JOSÉ A. MARTÍNEZ / EL PILÓN