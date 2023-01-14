Men from SIJIN Casanare, after carrying out an investigative process, managed to capture a man and two women for the crime of aggravated homicide, of which Mr. Jhon Vergara was a victim, in an event that occurred on February 28, 2016.

Judicial investigators traveled to the rural and urban areas of the municipalities of Maní and Aguazul to enforce the arrest warrants.

At the time, the victim, who was a renowned folklorist known in the artistic world as “El Duende”, was found semi-naked inside his vehicle, on the road that leads from the municipality of Maní to Yopal.

Apparently, the hypothesis that is being handled by the judicial authorities would be that the death of this person was planned by his former sentimental partner to keep the properties and money of this man.

Those captured will be left at the disposal of the Yopal Sectional Prosecutor’s Office 32, where they must answer for the crime they are accused of.

