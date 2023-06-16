After 8 years, the torch of love is rekindled in Qingliangshan_Sichuan Online

Sichuan Online reporter Wang Yun and Wu Menglin

After 8 years, the torch was lit again in the cool summer. On June 16, the reporter learned from a press conference held by the Information Office of the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government that the 8th Liangshan Yi Torch Festival in 2023 and a series of summer cool and cool mountain tours will be held from July 20 to August 30. held in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture. With Xichang as the main venue, a series of cultural tourism activities to benefit the people and cultural tourism consumption will be carried out covering the whole prefecture.

The scene of the press conference.Wang Yun/photo

The Torch Festival is the most important traditional festival of the Yi people, which contains rich national cultural connotations. Liangshan is the largest Yi ethnic group in the country, the area with the largest ethnic group and minority population in Sichuan. Liangshan Yi Nationality Torch Festival has been held for many times and has become a branded folk cultural activity. According to the press conference, this is the first time Liangshan has held a series of activities for the Global Torch Festival after 8 years. The opening ceremony, as well as the fire-making ceremony of Disa, the Japanese capital, the Liangshan Prefecture bullfighting competition, the Yi traditional beauty pageant, and the Liangshan Prefecture Duoluohe performance, etc.

Bullfighting competition (data map).Wang Yun/photo

Su Zhengqing, deputy governor of Liangshan Prefecture, introduced that this year’s Torch Festival will focus on the goal of “building a platform for culture, attracting tourism, promoting consumption, and stimulating growth”. Tourism + Folklore”, “Cultural Tourism + Movies” and “Cultural Tourism + Gourmet” will hold a series of activities for the first time in Daliangshan Xichang Ethnic Film Week, which will comprehensively open the road to the high-quality development of Liangshan’s global cultural tourism and highlight its unique characteristics. The charm of Liangshan cultural tourism.

The Liangshan Yi Nationality Torch Festival was launched simultaneously with a series of summer cool and cool mountain tours. According to the model of “government guidance, social participation, and market operation”, through the festival platform, efforts were made to develop new scenes and new formats of cultural tourism, and ten high-quality tourism routes were launched, covering the Red Army Long March, cool and summer resort, rural revitalization, leisure and health care, ethnic customs, aerospace technology, history and culture, etc. Using the festival as a medium, we will further promote the integration of Liangshan’s cultural and tourism industry to a higher level, accelerate the deep integration and high-quality development of the cultural and tourism industry, release cultural and tourism consumption, and stimulate economic growth.

Many central, provincial and municipal media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Radio and Television, attended the press conference.

The beautiful scenery of Liangshan Prefecture (data map).Wang Yun/photo