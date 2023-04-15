The bad news reached the members of the interest group Bw Dresden-Altstadt on Friday afternoon. A World War II bomb was found during construction work a few hundred meters from the site as the crow flies and is to be defused on Saturday. The 15th Dresden Steam Locomotive Meeting but will still take place, says club vice Daniel Reitmann full of confidence on Friday evening MDR SACHSEN. In consultation with the police, the railway festival is to take place on Saturday a few hours laterpresumably start after noon.

So far no program item has been canceled

Reitmann emphasizes that a complete cancellation would be a disaster for the club and could mean financial ruin. The program on Friday for the fans – a photo train to Nossen and Roßwein as well as the evening photo parade at the turntable of the engine shed – took place because the restricted area only has to be completely cleared by Saturday 9 a.m. An attempt will be made to postpone the special train that was supposed to run on Saturday morning until the afternoon. For this one is in contact with DB Netz, explains Reitmann. As of Friday evening, not a single item on the program has been canceled.

The members of the association have prepared their premises for visitors, some have sacrificed Easter for it. With a short honk and a jerk, the small orange battery locomotive pulls a much larger class 62 steam locomotive out of the engine shed onto the turntable in the former railway depot (Bw) Dresden-Altstadt. The large express steam locomotives that hauled heavy passenger trains to Berlin, Leipzig or Hof were once stationed here. Here they collected water and coal, were restored in the technical language – so equipped for the next trip. At the weekend it will be steaming again in today's railway museum – then at least five active steam locomotives from Saxony and Thuringia can be experienced. The locomotive shed, which is a listed building, has been spruced up for visitors for days. A woman and several men clean up the locomotives.

It depends on the right lamps

Club boss Eckhard Strube from the interest group Bw Dresden-Altstadt says that vehicles also have to be maneuvered or rotated. Two steam locomotives – a class 01 express train locomotive and a class 19 locomotive – are to be exhibited at the main train station. They have to be prepared for the short distance over public tracks.