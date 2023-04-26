After a cash transport robbery in Lübeck: three men in custody > – News

As of: 04/26/2023 6:05 p.m Three men were arrested in Hamburg who are said to have attacked a money transport at the headquarters of a bakery chain in Lübeck in mid-April. According to the police, the arrest was preceded by a tip.

Two weeks after the attack on employees of a money transport in Lübeck, the police arrested three suspected perpetrators. The investigative group of the Lübeck District Criminal Inspectorate arrested the 23, 28 and 35-year-old men on Tuesday after a tip in Hamburg, the police said on Wednesday. The search for a fourth alleged person involved in the crime continues.

Following the arrests, the officers searched seven properties in Hamburg and Elmshorn (Pinneberg district) and seized evidence, 120 rounds of live ammunition and weapon parts. A five-figure sum of cash and drugs were also found during the search.

Accused remain silent on allegations

A magistrate at the Lübeck district court issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday due to the strong suspicion of aggravated robbery. According to the police, the accused remained silent on the allegations. They were then distributed to the prisons in Lübeck, Neumünster and Itzehoe for pre-trial detention.

Success after a large-scale manhunt

The three men are said to have attacked an employee of a money transport company in mid-April when he was clearing out the safe at the headquarters of the Junge bakery in a Lübeck industrial park. According to the police, two perpetrators threatened the man and took a live firearm from him. A third perpetrator was involved. The men stole a six-figure sum of cash and then disappeared.

After the robbery, the police launched a large-scale manhunt – looking for the getaway car, among other things. The men had left a first getaway car near the scene of the crime. The extension of the search to all of northern Germany was initially unsuccessful.

