After a deadly accident: the fair in Oberhausen ends quietly – Ruhr area – news

Showmen open with stomach ache

“We fought with ourselves – do we open up or do we let in today” says the operator of a candy stand, very close to the “Break Dancer“. “We then decided to open, but maybe it was wrong.” He and his wife knew the young man who died in an accident very well. The families have been moving from fair to fair for years.

“We really are one big family here” , says the wife. She used to refer to the children of “Break Dancer“Owner pay attention, also to the now injured son. “We stick together here” she says, “especially after such a bad accident.”

Hundreds at the funeral service

Funeral service after the accident

You could already feel the cohesion in the early afternoon. Almost all showmen, residents and also representatives of the city came together for a memorial service in the Probstei church, which is located in the middle of the fair area. The church was filled to capacity. Many people cried during the sermon.