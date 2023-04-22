After a death drive on Kurfürstendamm, the driver comes to the psychiatric ward

After the death of a 30-year-old, the district court in Berlin ordered the man to be placed in a psychiatric hospital for an unlimited period of time. According to the Chamber’s conviction, the accused had switched his car from the Kurfürstendamm carriageway in Berlin-Charlottenburg to the sidewalk on June 8th, 2022 in order to injure an unspecified number of people.

The teacher died at the scene of the accident

He also at least accepted a killing with approval. At that time there was also a school class from Hesse. Among other things, the suspect’s vehicle caught a teacher, dragged her along and finally rolled over her. Due to the injuries sustained, she died at the scene of the accident. Another teacher and several students were injured, some of them life-threatening. Undeterred by this, the accused continued his journey unabated and drove towards three other people with intent to kill at the junction with Marburger Straße. Some of them also sustained serious injuries as a result of the impact. The vehicle only came to a standstill in a shop after breaking through a shop window.

At least less controllable

The accused was at least less able to control when committing the offenses due to a very serious mental illness. The court announced that it was not possible to rule out that his ability to see and control was completely abolished. He is thus in the sense of § 20 StGB not guilty. The chamber has thus followed the opinion of a psychiatric expert. Anyone who acts without guilt cannot be punished under the German Criminal Code.

Indefinite confinement in a closed facility

The LG Berlin ordered the accused to be placed in a psychiatric hospital. This is permanent accommodation in a closed facility. Due to the particularly serious mental illness, it is currently completely unclear whether and when the accused can expect a suspension of probation or even dismissal, according to the chairman. The verdict is not yet legally binding. It can be contested with the appeal of revision.