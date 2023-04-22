Home » After a death drive on Kurfürstendamm, the driver comes to the psychiatric ward
News

After a death drive on Kurfürstendamm, the driver comes to the psychiatric ward

by admin
After a death drive on Kurfürstendamm, the driver comes to the psychiatric ward

After the death of a 30-year-old, the district court in Berlin ordered the man to be placed in a psychiatric hospital for an unlimited period of time. According to the Chamber’s conviction, the accused had switched his car from the Kurfürstendamm carriageway in Berlin-Charlottenburg to the sidewalk on June 8th, 2022 in order to injure an unspecified number of people.

The teacher died at the scene of the accident

He also at least accepted a killing with approval. At that time there was also a school class from Hesse. Among other things, the suspect’s vehicle caught a teacher, dragged her along and finally rolled over her. Due to the injuries sustained, she died at the scene of the accident. Another teacher and several students were injured, some of them life-threatening. Undeterred by this, the accused continued his journey unabated and drove towards three other people with intent to kill at the junction with Marburger Straße. Some of them also sustained serious injuries as a result of the impact. The vehicle only came to a standstill in a shop after breaking through a shop window.

At least less controllable

The accused was at least less able to control when committing the offenses due to a very serious mental illness. The court announced that it was not possible to rule out that his ability to see and control was completely abolished. He is thus in the sense of § 20 StGB not guilty. The chamber has thus followed the opinion of a psychiatric expert. Anyone who acts without guilt cannot be punished under the German Criminal Code.

See also  The Beijing News - Good News, Endless

Indefinite confinement in a closed facility

The LG Berlin ordered the accused to be placed in a psychiatric hospital. This is permanent accommodation in a closed facility. Due to the particularly serious mental illness, it is currently completely unclear whether and when the accused can expect a suspension of probation or even dismissal, according to the chairman. The verdict is not yet legally binding. It can be contested with the appeal of revision.

Editorial office beck-aktuell, April 21, 2023.

Related Links

From the beck-online database

BGHamok run by Volkmarsen – murder characteristic of killing with a means dangerous to the public – bodily harm “by means of another dangerous tool” – reservation of preventive detention – no discrimination through permissible defensive behavior, BeckRS 2022, 43061

From the news archive

Life imprisonment and psychiatry for Trier amok drivers, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from August 16, 2022, becklink 2024333

Life imprisonment for Volkmarsen amok driver, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from December 16, 2021, becklink 2021799

Vienna: Life imprisonment for amok drivers in Austria, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from August 26th, 2017, becklink 2007088

You may also like

Collective bargaining agreement for federal and local employees

Antipas Mbusa Nyamwisi and Bintou Keita for the...

The first soldiers swear allegiance in Quibdó

Family entrepreneurs warn of the consequences of the...

North Kivu: the CLC opposes a possible extension...

Messi’s joke that made Mbappé laugh out loud...

vision!Sudden heavy snowfall in Beijing, Shanxi, and Shaanxi...

What AI could mean for working in pharmacies

Gallery: The fire of Jury night reached Haapsallu

Oil well exploded in Barrancabermeja and left injured

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy