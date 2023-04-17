After a major fire: authorities issue hazard information | > – News

Status: 04/17/2023 8:33 p.m A week after the major fire in Billstraße in the Rothenburgsort district, the Hamburg fire brigade completely extinguished the fire. As a precaution, the interior authorities continue to warn against contact with the water of the Bille.

The authority issued a hazard information on Monday evening. It says: “Watering gardens, bathing and fishing should be avoided in the affected areas for the time being. Dogs should also be kept away from the waters.” According to the police situation service, residents also received corresponding messages on warning apps. When extinguishing the fire, water contaminated with pollutants got into the Bille Canal and the adjacent bodies of water. The authorities took water samples on Friday and again on Monday. Their analyzes are not yet complete, the Mitte district is expecting the results in a few days.

District Office: No worrying readings

The oil slick that had formed has since shrunk considerably. That’s why the Billerevier – except for the Bille Canal – has now been released for all ships again. In the neighboring parts of the city, some residents were worried about possible health risks after the fire. The Mitte district office gives the all-clear – according to the measurement results presented by the fire brigade. In particular, the fear that asbestos could have been released was fortunately not confirmed. According to the district office, the fire brigade pointed out that no asbestos exposure could be detected outside of the immediate fire site.

Telephone hotline for affected residents

For possible questions, the district office There is a hotline for affected citizens on 040 / 42854 – 4777 furnished. This week, city cleaning should also clean all parks and playgrounds within a three-kilometer radius.

Fire completely extinguished since Sunday evening

On Monday afternoon, the fire brigade announced that the last embers after the fire had been extinguished. Since last Thursday, she has only been working at the scene of the fire with the support of a demolition company. The demolition company had used demolition excavators to ensure that the emergency services had access to the remaining smaller embers – without putting themselves in danger. Because the warehouses were in danger of collapsing after the fire. On Sunday, a container with items that were still burning was pulled out of the area at risk of collapsing and the burning items in it were then extinguished. In addition, the last embers were uncovered and then extinguished – around 6 p.m. everything was actually extinguished.

Biggest deployment for the fire brigade in years

Several warehouses covering around 17,000 square meters burned down in the fire on Easter Sunday. The A major fire broke out in the early morning of April 9th. A huge plume of smoke hung over downtown. According to the fire brigade, a good 220 emergency services from the professional fire brigade, the volunteer fire brigade and the technical relief organization were on duty for Hamburg at the same time. A total of 1,046 emergency services were involved in the course of the operation over the past week. A fire brigade spokesman had spoken of an inferno and the largest deployment of the Hamburg fire brigade in many years.

Damage to the environment still unclear

The consequences of the fire for the environment are still unclear. Dirty water got into the Bille Canal and the adjacent bodies of water as a result of the extinguishing work. According to the environmental authority, the water quality tests were still ongoing on Friday evening. precautionary warned the authorities but in the districts of Rothenburgsort, Hammerbrook and Billbrook from contact with the water. It should therefore not be used to water gardens and should not be fished in the waters.

See also Cooking with Martina and Moritz: Delicious Fish | > Further information Dirty water got into the sewer during the extinguishing work. Water quality studies are ongoing. (04/14/2023) more After the major fire in Billstraße, the consequences for the water bodies are being investigated. Particulate matter limit values ​​in the air were not exceeded. (04/12/2023) more According to the Hamburg-Mitte district arrester, the city wants to take action against the illegal use of land. (04/11/2023) more Several warehouses caught fire in Rothenburgsort on Sunday. (04/11/2023) more