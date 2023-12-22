After a robbery in Losenstein: Four 17-year-olds spend Christmas in custody

It was the day of the Conception of the Virgin Mary, December 8th, when a 21-year-old met a 17-year-old acquaintance and another person the same age in Losenstein, Steyr-Land district. Under some pretext, the boys are said to have taken the 21-year-old to a parking lot in an unmarked car – where two masked men were waiting for him. The men allegedly pulled him out of the car, threatened him with a knife and took his cell phone and a smartwatch. The police then say the four suspects got into the car and sped off towards Steyr.

After the investigation was initially unsuccessful, a total of 5 young people have now been identified who are said to have been involved in the crime: four 17-year-old boys from Steyr – they are said to have decided to rob the 21-year-old with the help of a knife and a signal gun. The 16-year-old girlfriend of one of the boys should also have filmed the crime. However, she let that stay, but she is said to have been there and not intervened. That’s why she was reported at large. However, the four boys were now placed in custody. They will spend Christmas in the Linz or Garsten prison.

