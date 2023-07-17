Home » After a truck fire: cleaning work blocks the A57 – Ruhr area – news
After a truck fire: cleaning work blocks the A57 – Ruhr area – news

After a truck fire: cleaning work blocks the A57 – Ruhr area – news

Around 11 a.m., the fire brigade was notified of a truck that was burning on a shoulder of Autobahn 57 – between the Moers junction and Moers-Kapellen in the direction of Krefeld. The driver was able to save himself, but his load – combustible tar paper – set the whole truck on fire.

Police extend lockdown

According to the police, the lane in the direction of Cologne is still completely closed on Monday evening. Because of the foreseeable complex cleaning work, the police initially announced a blockage until 4 p.m. On Monday evening, however, she extended the lockdown to at least 8:30 p.m. The melted roofing felt had spread over the road and is obviously difficult to get off again.

Transporter with operated horses stuck in traffic

Around 6 p.m., the vehicles are backed up for two kilometers. Four hours earlier there was still nine kilometers of traffic jams. Tricky for the emergency services: An animal transporter that had a freshly operated horse in the back of the trailer was also affected by the traffic jam. The police then tried to get the vehicle out of the traffic jam.

WDR television also reports on this topic in the local time from Duisburg on July 17th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

See also  Europe needs new means to fight discrimination - Thomas Piketty

