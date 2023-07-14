After accusations of corruption, a high-ranking Russian official was arrested

“The court received a request from the investigators to detain him pending the case, as a procedural measure against (Maxim) Parshin until September 12,” the report, which quoted a spokesman for the Moscow District Court, said.

Parchin is being held on charges of bribery on a particularly large scale.

The 46-year-old man had held the position of deputy minister in the Russian government since 2018.

His responsibilities included the development of information technologies, providing favorable conditions for IT companies and training programmers.

– agency "dpa"

