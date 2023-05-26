After agreements with the Government, communities of Rosas, Cauca, unblocked the Pan-American Highway – news

What did the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, commit to?

On January 9, 2023, the mountain collapsed on the Pan-American highway, in the area of ​​the municipality of Rosas, southern Cauca, leaving families without homes and their crops, who were buried in the mud. Faced with this tragedy, on January 10, after arriving from Chile, through a video originating in Cali, President Gustavo Petro made the first announcements for the victims, around 700, whom he promised to relocate, for which he announced the purchase of farms and compensate them with more land than they owned, half a hectare per family to produce food with the help of the State and to ensure that their new homes have levels of dignity, according to the head of state, who assured that it would be done immediately.

After five months of waiting and without answers, the community blocked the Pan-American highway, at the height of Rosas, and demanded the presence of the national government and the fulfillment of promises.

Given the actions in fact, this May 25, the Minister of the Interior, from Cauca, Luis Fernando Velasco Chaves, went to Rosas in order to reach agreements with the community affected by the natural tragedy, a dialogue that allowed the agreement between the national government and the leaders of the affected community, which made it possible to lift the blockade of that important international highway, at kilometer 84, a sector known as El Céfiro.

According to information, the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, in coordination with the director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (Ungrd), Olmedo López Martínez, and other authorities present at the meeting, agreed with residents of the villages Chontaduro, La Soledad, Párraga Viejo and Santa Clara, a series of measures that manage to mitigate the needs of the residents who, in addition to the avalanche of January 9, continue to suffer from the worsening of winter in this region of the country.

“We quickly managed to reach an agreement with the communities of Rosas, some problems typical of the exercise of technocracy had slowed us down. There are some tasks that we reactivated and the communities ordered, in less than two hours of dialogue, to lift the blockade on the Pan-American Highway that affected both people from the south and those who brought cargo from the north of the country”, reported the minister.

What agreements were reached?

Among the agreements reached with the communities of Rosas, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (Ungrd) will set up an office that will operate permanently in that municipality.

A purchase order will be managed for the Los Naranjos property to be used in relocation of affected families (This announcement had been made in January by President Petro). Rental subsidy payments are also maintained.

There will also be technical assistance from SENA, with the support of the Mayor of Rosas for the construction of the houses and whose materials will be delivered directly to the community.

The Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco and the community of Rosas, reached agreements that allowed the Pan-American highway to be unblocked.

In addition, resources will be managed to start productive and entrepreneurial projects on farms, the polygon for the location and purchase of land and properties will be expanded, announcements that had been made five months ago.

It was also agreed to hold a meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Agrarian Bank, the Mayor’s Office of Rosas, delegates and representatives of the victims to advance relief for financial credits.

“Agreements were reached (sic) with the community and also with the transporters, the only thing we ask the Government is to comply with,” said Javier Merchán Cano, representative of Asocamioneros.

“We value the active participation of representatives from the villages: La Soledad, Chontaduro, Santa Clara and Párraga Viejo”, Velasco highlighted, at the end of the meeting with the communities.