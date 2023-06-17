After an accident, a man drives drunk and without a license plate through Ludwigshafen

Ludwigshafen. After an accident, a 56-year-old drove through the city in Ludwigshafen under the influence of alcohol on Friday afternoon. As the police announced, witnesses reported the conspicuous driving behavior of a car without a license plate around 3 p.m. A patrol stopped the man in Bruchwiesenstraße and checked him. Both of the car’s airbags were deployed and the car had severe damage to the front and windshield.

Officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol from the driver. A voluntary alcohol test revealed a value of 0.85 per thousand, which increased to 0.93 per thousand ten minutes later. It also turned out that the man had not had a driver’s license for eight years. A closer inspection of the car showed that the radiator was also damaged.

The 56-year-old could not provide any information about the scene of the accident. Due to the damage to the vehicle radiator, the police assume that the accident occurred in the city area. The exact accident site is not yet known.

After taking a blood sample, the man was able to leave the station. He will face charges of driving a traffic hazard related to drunk driving, hit-and-run traffic accidents and driving without a license.

Witnesses are asked to contact the police on 0621/9632122.