Home » AFTER ASSAULT ON A RANCH, CATTLE ANIMALS RECOVERED IN A SLAUGHTERHOUSE « Noticias cde
News

AFTER ASSAULT ON A RANCH, CATTLE ANIMALS RECOVERED IN A SLAUGHTERHOUSE « Noticias cde

by admin
AFTER ASSAULT ON A RANCH, CATTLE ANIMALS RECOVERED IN A SLAUGHTERHOUSE « Noticias cde


CONCEPCIÓN (special envoy) Following the complaint of an alleged act of armed robbery, hostage-taking and theft of 43 cattle that occurred this Tuesday at the Niño Potrero Ranch, San Alfredo district, A prosecutor and police committee located the animals in a private slaughterhouse in Concepción.
Through a raid carried out this morning, 40 cattle could be recovered, while 3 were slaughtered for having suffered blows.


The deposit of the cattle was carried out by order of Rodrigo Salinas, in charge of slaughterhouses of the local Municipality, who was arrested last night for an arrest warrant for sexual abuse and who is now being investigated for his alleged participation in rustling.
Fiscal agent Teresilde Fernández led the procedure and stressed that the investigation begins with good data obtained.
Meanwhile, the police maintain that they already have all the information on those responsible for the crime and that it will be clarified shortly.

comment

comment

previous article POLICEMAN FROM THE LINCE GROUP AND HIS PARTNER FALL WITH MARIJUANA IN CANINDEYÚ















See also  In the past - Dan Savage

You may also like

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Series and movie tips: Avatar, Tour de France...

Government and ELN agree to a bilateral ceasefire...

Is PetroChina Fearing Something Big?The general manager led...

Stocks New York: Tech stocks continue to rise...

Slovakia is among the most benevolent countries in...

A prison subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

At the weekend it can crash again in...

The influence of Bukelismo in Latin America: An...

The millionaire that Nacional, DIM and Pereira have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy