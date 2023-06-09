AFTER ASSAULT ON A RANCH, CATTLE ANIMALS RECOVERED IN A SLAUGHTERHOUSE « Noticias cde

CONCEPCIÓN (special envoy) Following the complaint of an alleged act of armed robbery, hostage-taking and theft of 43 cattle that occurred this Tuesday at the Niño Potrero Ranch, San Alfredo district, A prosecutor and police committee located the animals in a private slaughterhouse in Concepción.

Through a raid carried out this morning, 40 cattle could be recovered, while 3 were slaughtered for having suffered blows.



The deposit of the cattle was carried out by order of Rodrigo Salinas, in charge of slaughterhouses of the local Municipality, who was arrested last night for an arrest warrant for sexual abuse and who is now being investigated for his alleged participation in rustling.

Fiscal agent Teresilde Fernández led the procedure and stressed that the investigation begins with good data obtained.

Meanwhile, the police maintain that they already have all the information on those responsible for the crime and that it will be clarified shortly.

