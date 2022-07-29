On July 27, local time, the White House announced that U.S. President Biden’s new crown virus test result turned negative. Biden delivered a speech in the Rose Garden of the White House that day. According to CBS, this is Biden’s first public appearance since his diagnosis.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

In his remarks, Biden said he “felt good” and was able to perform his presidential duties “undisturbed” in the White House, CBS reported. “Thank goodness I can go to work by myself now,” Biden said, thanking him. Everyone’s wishes and prayers for him over the past week, and thanks to the White House medical team for their meticulous care.

In his speech, Biden encouraged people to get vaccinated, for which he used former President Trump as an example. Biden said that Trump had to take a helicopter to Walter Reed Military Hospital for treatment when he was diagnosed with the new crown. “He was very ill, thank God he recovered. When I was diagnosed with the new crown, I worked in the office upstairs in the White House. 5 days.” Biden said, the difference is vaccination, there are three new treatments, and these treatments are free to the public and widely available.

On October 2, 2020, then-US President Trump announced on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the new crown virus and had begun quarantine. Trump then went to Walter Reed Military Hospital for further treatment.

The White House reported on the morning of July 21 that Biden tested positive for the new crown virus that day and had mild symptoms. White House doctor Kevin O’Connor said on the 27th that President Biden’s new crown virus test result has turned negative and will end his isolation. O’Connor wrote in a memo to the White House that Biden has completed 5 days of treatment and isolation, and his symptoms have continued to improve and almost completely disappeared. His test results on the evening of the 26th and the morning of the 27th were negative. For the next 10 days, Biden will need to wear a mask when there are people around and will continue to be tested.