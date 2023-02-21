The process of the health reform, presented a few days ago before the Congress of the Republic, raised a strong debate regarding the path it should take within the legislature to finally be approved. On the one hand, the National Government filed it as an ordinary law by modifying Law 100 that establishes the current health system, while various voices, including Humberto de la Calle and Jennifer Pedraza, they assured that it should be processed as statutory law for interfering with a fundamental right of Colombians.

Well, this debate came to an end on February 20 after a meeting called by the presidency of the Chamber, headed by David Racero, the Minister of the Interior Alfonso Prada, and six of the seven presidents of the Constitutional Commissions of Congress. , in which it was agreed that the health reform will continue its process as ordinary law and will begin its discussion in the Seventh Committee with an urgent message.