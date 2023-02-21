Home News After consensus, the Health Reform will be processed as ordinary law
News

After consensus, the Health Reform will be processed as ordinary law

by admin
After consensus, the Health Reform will be processed as ordinary law

The process of the health reform, presented a few days ago before the Congress of the Republic, raised a strong debate regarding the path it should take within the legislature to finally be approved. On the one hand, the National Government filed it as an ordinary law by modifying Law 100 that establishes the current health system, while various voices, including Humberto de la Calle and Jennifer Pedraza, they assured that it should be processed as statutory law for interfering with a fundamental right of Colombians.

Well, this debate came to an end on February 20 after a meeting called by the presidency of the Chamber, headed by David Racero, the Minister of the Interior Alfonso Prada, and six of the seven presidents of the Constitutional Commissions of Congress. , in which it was agreed that the health reform will continue its process as ordinary law and will begin its discussion in the Seventh Committee with an urgent message.

See also  With a new song to Medellín, Rodolfo Correa announces that he has reached 80,000 signatures

You may also like

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, February 21,...

Song Lewei, Secretary of the Xuzhou Municipal Party...

Fuerza Ciudadana Party will hold territorial assembly in...

Fatal traffic accident on the La Virginia –...

He was injured in a robbery in Pitalito...

Slow commercial recovery with Venezuela through Norte de...

Petro and Barbosa met again to discuss the...

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Don’t play ‘deaf ears’: what you should know...

Motorcyclist lost his life when he crashed into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy