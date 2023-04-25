After controlled bombing in Essen, some houses are uninhabitable – Ruhr area – news

Around 20 residents could not return to their homes

The forced explosion created a pressure wave that severely damaged three of the houses near the site. Structural engineers then declared the houses uninhabitable that same night. In the buildings, the basement walls shifted, facades and walls tore open. Most of the affected residents were able to stay with relatives and friends, and a few spent the night in the hotel. It is still unclear when they will be able to return to their homes.

Houses cut off from gas and water supply

The resulting pressure wave, which spread towards the ground, cut off several houses from the supply lines. The Stadtwerke have provided a tanker with 1000 liters of water for the citizens.

A total of around 2,000 people had to leave their homes

The Huyssenstift hospital is located near where the duds were found. Around 100 patients had to be taken out of their rooms for the blast. They were housed in the corridors, among other places, for a short time. “ Eviction would be too costly and time-consuming “, the city had said before the blast.

Highway 52 had to be closed

Three truckloads of sand were poured onto the bomb to detonate it. In addition, two large water cushions ensured that the blast was cushioned. A gas line right next to the bomb caused longer delays. The Stadtwerke had to release gas and disconnect the gas line.