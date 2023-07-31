After Corona: Essen Singers’ Circle starts “Choir Summer 2023”

Eat. Choirs are still suffering from the effects of the corona pandemic. A further training offer should give new impetus. These workshops will start soon in Essen.

Even if choir rehearsals and concerts have long since been allowed again: Corona has meant “that many choirs have problems getting back to normal mode of rehearsals and performances after the end of the pandemic,” according to the NRW Choral Association. In order to help the choirs in the state with a new start, the choir association is now making special training offers possible with the financial help of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The Essen Singers’ Circle takes the opportunity and organizes the “Choir Summer 2023” from August 15th to 27th.

As the umbrella organization of the choirs organized in Essen, the singers’ circle provides a varied seminar program for almost two weeks. According to the organizer, all lecturers are professionals in their field and experienced coaches. The training offers can be used free of charge, they range from the “Social Media Seminar” to voice training for alto and soprano voices.

Workshops awaken the “gospel spirit” and promote stage presence

Also on offer are, for example, intonation coaching for singers and choir directors or a workshop on the topic of stage presence. Another workshop wants to awaken the “gospel spirit”. And the choir project “Reine Mannensache” is already preparing for the 8th “Choir and Music Festival” organized by the men’s choir “Sängerbund”, which runs on Sunday, September 3, from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. as a non-stop permanent concert on the Ruhr peninsula .

The venue for the seminars is the Bürgertreff Ruhrhalbinsel in Überruhr, Nockwinkel 64.

Participants can register individually or in groups. The offer is open and does not only apply to choir members of the Essen Singers’ Association. Interested parties can also register for several workshops. More info at www.essener-saengerkreis.de

Registrations are now possible by e-mail to Registration_Seminare@essener-saengerkreis.de

Knowing what’s happening in Essen every day: Here for free WAZ food-Sign up for newsletter!

More articles from this category can be found here: Essen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

