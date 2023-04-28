After dismissal: solidarity demo for Bonn professor in front of the labor court – Rhineland – news

The first meeting between the political scientist Ulrike Guérot and the University of Bonn took place at the labor court in Bonn on Friday. In mid-February, the university terminated the professor’s position due to allegations of plagiarism.

On the other hand, Guérot sued. It was already clear beforehand that there would be no amicable agreement, so both parties were represented by lawyers.

Lateral thinkers before the labor court

During the corona pandemic, Ulrike Guérot’s positions met with a lot of sympathy in the lateral thinker scene. More than an hour before the start of the conciliation hearing, lateral thinkers gathered in front of the labor court on Friday afternoon to support Ulrike Guérot. “Danke Fr. Guérot” says on signs or “Science without discourse becomes ideology” .

It is clear to the 75 participants in the meeting that the political scientist from Bonn was fired because of her positions on the corona pandemic. She should be silenced.

Von “Cancel Culture” there is talk of restricting freedom of expression. Several hold Guérot’s book during the event “He who is silent agrees!” hoch.

Students welcome resignation

25 students have gathered opposite. They stand behind a banner that says “No room for lateral thinking at the University of Bonn.” A spokeswoman for the General Student Committee ( To stay ) considers the termination to be justified. You have repeatedly made false statements and plagiarized. A commission would have examined this at length and in detail. The To stay had openly distanced himself from Guérot before the dismissal.

Works created during or before the employment relationship?

The largest hall of the labor court is still too small for the rush. When judge Daniel Krämer enters the room, things quickly become factual. He briefly reports what the termination is about, three works that are supposed to identify plagiarism. None of them is clearly a purely scientific publication.

It will therefore be a question of whether it is a matter of scientific or popular science publications and whether this violates scientific standards, i.e. there is misconduct.

It should also be clarified whether the works were published during the current employment relationship or beforehand.