A female elephant, Noor Jehan, at the Karachi Zoo in Pakistan, is in poor health after she fell into a pond inside an enclosure, yesterday, Thursday.

Four Paws, an international animal welfare organization, recommended that 17-year-old Noor Jehan be lifted with a winch and using ropes and harnesses immediately after she fell.

Since then, Nour Jehan has been sitting on a mound of sand, leaning against the only tree inside the barn, showing signs of weakness and limited movement.

“Her condition is currently very critical,” Four Paws spokeswoman Katarina Brown said by email. We do our best to save her. It is very important that you get up as quickly as possible. Lying on the ground for a long time could endanger her life.”

Dr. Amir Khalil, a worker at Four Paws, said during his visit to treat Nour Jihan that she suffers from a huge bloody pool inside her abdomen, in addition to stomach problems.

The Egyptian veterinarian added that Nour Jihan’s chances of survival are great.

The Pakistani authorities decided to dismiss Khalid Hashmi as director of the Karachi Zoo on April 8 due to complaints of negligence.