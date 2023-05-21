After “Gavi”… Morocco achieves major economic gains under difficult circumstances!

Morocco had worked seriously, and within a short period of time, to modernize its legal and administrative system, in addition to the government’s efforts to sensitize the concerned parties in this regard. The Commission’s recent decision is based on information issued by the Financial Action Task Force (GAFI), and the amendments scheduled during the group’s general meeting in February 2023, within the list of “authorities subject to strict control”, or described as the “gray list”.

Gavi had removed Morocco from this list, following its implementation of its action plan agreed upon with the group. The European Commission commended the measures taken to implement the action plan agreed upon with the Gavi group, noting that the Kingdom has addressed the deficiencies in its anti-money laundering and terrorist financing system.

In this context, the expert and economic analyst, Ali Al-Ghanbouri, confirms that our country’s exit from the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force enabled it to borrow from the international market on soft terms through treasury bonds, or the liquidity line granted to it by the International Monetary Fund on preferential terms, which it did not obtain. Only six countries around the world, and the same approach will happen with the European Union after its recent decision.

The same expert explained that the decision of the European Commission, which was expected after the move of the Gavi group, will provide our country with financial liquidity that will enable the promotion of investment, and make Morocco able to face the fluctuations of the international market and its repercussions, especially in light of the multiple crises that the world is going through, whether geopolitical ones. Or those that hit supply and production chains on an international level.

Al-Ghanbouri added that, before the decisions of the two aforementioned institutions, Morocco had important laws and legislation, but it was suffering from deficiencies, which were overcome thanks to structural reforms under the directives of King Mohammed VI, especially in the Kingdom’s financial system, as well as by tightening control over financial flows.

The spokesman mentioned the exploratory visits made by Gavi officials to Morocco, and the unanimous decision that resulted in bringing Morocco out of the gray zone last February, which was confirmed today with the European Union. He stressed that the ability to build a strong economy requires great transparency, especially with regard to the movement of funds, and not using them for criminal practices.

The European Commission concluded, “Given that Morocco has strengthened the effectiveness of its system to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism and reconciled the technical characteristics in such a way as to fulfill the commitment, contained in its action plan, which requires addressing the strategic deficiencies identified by Gavi, the Commission’s assessment of the available information is guided by To the conclusion that Morocco no longer shows deficiencies in its system, it should therefore be removed from the gray list.

The Financial Action Task Force (GAFI) noted the qualitative progress made by Morocco in terms of improving its system to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, noting that the Kingdom had put in place the necessary legal and regulatory frameworks to fulfill its commitments within its action plan.

Our country also maintained, in the rating of the US “Standard & Poor’s” agency, a credit rating of EcAbe and stable, translated as ‘BB+/B’, with a ‘stable’ outlook. This paves the way for more inclusive growth, while increasing investments and reducing Morocco’s deficit.