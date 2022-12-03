After the “unblocking” of Guangzhou: the search volume of travel skyrocketed

China News Weekly reported that at about 3:00 pm on November 30, Wu Juan, who lives in Haizhu District, Guangzhou City, saw for a long time that there were more cars on the avenue outside the community. For more than a month, except for going downstairs to do nucleic acid, she has not been on the street for a long time.

Just one hour before the same day, at the press conference on the prevention and control of the epidemic in Guangzhou earlier, Guangzhou’s policy on optimizing and improving epidemic prevention and control measures, comprehensively, accurately and completely implementing the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism and further To optimize the spirit of the “Twenty Points” measures for epidemic prevention and control, some areas of Guangzhou issued a notice to lift the temporary control area for epidemic prevention and control.

Although Haizhu District is the “eye of the storm” of this round of Guangzhou epidemic, including the community where Wu Juan lives, many communities in non-high-risk areas were unsealed on the same day. In addition, the new epidemic prevention and control policy has also brought about many immediate and visible changes. Close contacts who meet the conditions of home isolation have turned back on the road of transfer and isolation. Nucleic acid testing points have been canceled in many areas and streets. The code is directly converted from the red code to the green code.

Guangzhou’s move was regarded by public opinion as a big step forward. Since the release of the “Twenty Measures”, many places have been actively implementing more scientific and precise epidemic prevention measures. As a provincial capital city, Guangzhou’s approach will undoubtedly bring a “demonstration” effect to other parts of Guangdong Province.

On December 1, in Haizhu District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, citizens took the subway at Lujiang Subway Station. As multiple districts in Guangzhou successively issued notices on epidemic prevention and control measures, and lifted temporary control measures in relevant areas, all walks of life resumed work and production in an orderly manner, and people’s lives became more and more “firework”.Photo by China News Agency reporter Chen Jimin

unblocked

On the last day of November, with almost no warning, Li Xiao, who lives near Ruibao Street in Haizhu District, discovered that the community was suddenly unblocked. Many citizens have also noticed that the multiple epidemic prevention control checkpoints and barriers that originally “guarded” the streets have been evacuated or removed. In the afternoon of the same day, Haizhu District issued a notice stating that the entire district (except high-risk areas) will be managed as low-risk areas, and close contacts who meet the conditions for home isolation will be subject to home isolation.

Since mid-to-late October, the epidemic has broken out in many places in Guangzhou, and Haizhu District is the main outbreak place. After the first positive case was discovered on October 23, Haizhu District quickly adopted strict epidemic prevention and control measures. On October 30, non-essential movement and activities will be stopped in the entire Haizhu District (except Pazhou Street), and non-urban security enterprises will stop operating.

Li Xiao’s community had no cases at first, but it was still included in the area where epidemic prevention and control measures were strengthened. In addition to the daily nucleic acid, at the beginning of November, private cars will not be allowed to open, and only one person per household can enter and leave the community with a pass. However, the epidemic was not isolated. “After more than a week of isolation, cases appeared instead,” Li Xiao said.

On November 30, Guangzhou held its 139th press conference on epidemic prevention and control this year. In order to comprehensively, accurately and completely implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council and further optimize the requirements of the “Twenty Measures” for epidemic prevention and control, and to do a good job in scientific and precise prevention and control, Guangzhou City, according to the current situation of epidemic prevention and control , after comprehensive research and judgment, optimize and improve the epidemic prevention and control measures.

It is mentioned that those who meet the conditions for unblocking should be unblocked in time, and the management of sealing and control should be quickly closed and released, and should be released as much as possible. Do not arbitrarily expand the scope of screening close contacts, and do not use time and space as a criterion for judging close contacts. Do a good job in the isolation management of close contacts. In principle, close contacts are subject to centralized isolation and observation, and close contacts who meet the conditions for home isolation are subject to home isolation.

Subsequently, multiple districts in Guangzhou also successively issued notices to optimize and improve epidemic prevention and control measures. For example, Panyu District and Liwan District immediately lifted all temporary control areas.

“The nucleic acid points around the community have been withdrawn, there are more cars on the road, and the surrounding shops are about to open.” Li Xiao said.

On the same day, the Guangzhou Bridge connecting Yuexiu District and Haizhu District resumed traffic. The Guangzhou Municipal Transportation Bureau announced that starting immediately, the subways (including Haizhu trams) and buses in Guangzhou will gradually resume operations in an orderly manner. When the staff of the Transportation Bureau responded to netizens asking whether to check the nucleic acid, they replied that “just show the green code.”

code green

On the night when the new regulations were released, Xu Fei, who lives in Baiyun District, Guangzhou, discovered that his Yuekang code had changed from red to green. One day ago, Xu Fei was asked to stay at home for 5 days due to abnormal test results at the nucleic acid testing site he went to, although Xu Fei was not responsible for the abnormality. Now he can go to work.

China News Weekly noticed that an office building property located in Tianhe District announced that all you need to do to enter the venue is to scan the site code and the green code. In addition, the business notices of many supermarkets did not mention the need for nucleic acid testing. On December 1, China News Weekly consulted a number of movie theaters in Tianhe District, Haizhu District, and Liwan District. Some of them also checked the 48-hour nucleic acid, and some only checked the green code.

In Shipai Village, Tianhe District, the Yuekang code of Fu Min, a student from a certain university, has also been turned green. Because she was judged to be a close contact after leaving school, she was required to be tested twice in three days, but she was given a yellow code because she did not have a nucleic acid test the next day. Since the beginning of this round of epidemic, the school has adopted strict access control measures. “Leaving the school requires the approval of counselors, tutors, and the dean.” Fu Min said that the surroundings of the campus are urban villages, and many cases have occurred.

China News Weekly noticed that as early as November 21, the Guangdong Provincial Department of Education urgently launched the work of leaving school and returning home for students from colleges, secondary vocational schools and technical colleges in Haizhu District. On November 26, the first batch of 498 students from the South Campus of Sun Yat-sen University Guangzhou Campus in Haizhu District left school and returned home by special bus.

In order to avoid clustered epidemics on campus, colleges and universities in various districts of Guangzhou have also gradually arranged for students to return to their hometowns. Starting from November 28, Fu Min’s campus conducted a survey on the students’ willingness to return home. Starting from November 30th, the school will adjust all courses for postgraduate students who take offline classroom teaching, online teaching and offline classroom teaching in the early stage of this semester to online teaching.

“The later you go, the more complicated it is.” Fu Min’s hometown is in Jingzhou, Hubei. On November 29, she started to grab train tickets, but all trains showed that they were sold out. After the release of the new prevention and control policy, she fell into entanglement again, “it will be more efficient to study at school.”

China News Weekly learned from an administrator of a university in Panyu University City that the unit currently adopts a voluntary application method for students returning to their hometowns. Students returning to their hometowns should ensure that they meet the epidemic prevention and control requirements of the departure and acceptance places. It is understood that the normal semester of the school will end in early January. Since most of the teachers live in the urban area, affected by the current round of epidemic, the recent courses have also been transferred to online form.

The data shows that after the announcement was made in some areas of Guangzhou, a large number of tourists logged on to the same journey travel platform to search for travel products departing from Guangzhou. As of 15:00 on the same day, the search volume of Guangzhou outbound air tickets has increased by 4 times compared with the same period of the previous day, and the number of air ticket orders has increased by 126% compared with the previous day. Searches for train tickets departing from Guangzhou rose by more than 300%.

Within half an hour after the news was released, the search volume of the keyword “Guangzhou” on the Ctrip platform increased by more than 300%; the page views of tickets and peripheral tour business portals in Guangzhou increased by 255% and 156% respectively.

According to the same journey travel data, in the past week, the destinations with the highest number of air tickets issued from Guangzhou were Chengdu, Hangzhou, Kunming, Changchun and Harbin. The destinations with the highest volume of train tickets issued from Guangzhou are Shenzhen, Yueyang, Dongguan, Wuhan and Zhanjiang.

Recently, the news of passengers stranded outside Guangzhou South Railway Station has attracted attention. Multiple videos showed luggage and beds everywhere inside and outside the station. It is reported that many of them are returning migrant workers and college students.

On the afternoon of November 30, the Guangzhou Railway Department announced that at present, all major railway stations in the Guangzhou area are operating normally, and no stations are closed or stopped operating. Passengers who need to travel can enter the station and take the bus normally after their body temperature measurement is normal with a negative nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours and a green health code.

On the other hand, many places have still adopted stricter control measures for people departing from Guangzhou. From Guangzhou to Shenzhen, strict home health monitoring is required for 3 days, “3 inspections in 3 days”. After 3 days and 4 days, the place of residence and the place of work will be implemented at two points and one line. On the evening of November 30, the Meizhou Municipal Government announced that students and parents who come (return) to Meizhou from Guangzhou and their parents must report through a small program before arriving in Meizhou, and implement “3-day strict home health monitoring + 4-day self-health monitoring” upon arrival. “.

new changes

A building in a community in Haizhu District where Wu Juan lives was listed as a high-risk area due to a positive case 4 days ago. Because the neighborhood is surrounded by urban villages, almost all clusters of epidemics broke out. She has been staying at home since October 23.

On December 1, in Tianhe District, Guangzhou, a takeaway boy scanned the QR code to enter the Tianhe City shopping mall. A number of supermarkets in Tianhe, Guangzhou issued a notice that they need to scan the code of the venue to enter and exit, and show the green code of the health code. Some shopping malls will no longer check the 48-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate.Photo by China News Agency reporter Chen Chuhong

“It turned out to be 5+3, and I don’t know when it will be unblocked.” On the evening of November 30, Wu Juan told China News Weekly. However, she said that she could clearly feel the changes brought about by the prevention and control measures. Cases had also appeared in the community before. At that time, the residents of the entire building were taken to the hotel for isolation except for the positive ones. After the emergence of cases in the community this time, except for the positive cases, everyone is isolated at home.

The feelings of Pan Zerong, the head of the operation of Meihao Liquor Management’s elegant business department, are even more obvious. “(On the 30th) a group of close contacts got off the bus in the afternoon and walked to the gate of the hotel. As a result, the latest government notice came out suddenly, and these people returned to the bus and were taken home and quarantined,” Pan Zerong told China News Weekly. At 3 pm on November 30th, they had been notified that close contacts did not need to be quarantined in a centralized manner, and the entire policy had changed a lot.

The person in charge of the business of a certain intra-city distribution company in Guangzhou told China News Weekly that there were about 2,000 daily active riders on its platform at its peak, and about 500 to 600 riders were affected by this round of epidemic. With the unblocking of the sealed area, they can deliver to a wider range.

“Before the unblocking, we will conduct an online health check on the riders, and those who run the order every day must upload a 24-hour green code certificate.” However, in his opinion, he still cannot be careless. At present, the platform will still enable the health review function, and will also observe changes in the epidemic policy in real time.

On the afternoon of November 30, Yang Jing, a resident also in Haizhu District, received a call from the neighborhood committee, “Mobilized me to go to the shelter hospital, saying that it was the last batch.” In her view, the “last batch” is likely to be a new change.

All three members of Yang Jing’s family have been diagnosed. At present, her husband and son have been sent to the hospital for isolation treatment. “The doctor said that there is no need to take medicine, and it will pass after a while.” On the third day, her son was able to take online classes normally. Suffering from underlying heart disease, Yang Jing asked to be isolated and treated in a regular hospital. Since the hospital failed to make arrangements, she chose to stay alone at home.

What more people can see with their naked eyes is that catering service units in many districts of Guangzhou, including Haizhu District and Liwan District, have gradually resumed dine-in service. In addition, Internet cafes, entertainment venues (KTV, karaoke, dance halls, entertainment halls, etc.), bars, theaters, mahjong halls and other semi-closed places in Conghua District have also resumed business.

Since this round of the epidemic, Li Xiang, who has restaurants in several districts of Guangzhou, has been closed. Although he saw the news of the resumption of dine-in meals in the news, he said that the “restart” of the catering industry will take a certain amount of time, and it will need to raise funds and re-purchase raw materials.

“Fortunately, dine-in is available,” Pan Zerong revealed that they operate 10 hotels in downtown Guangzhou, and their revenue this year can be described as “exhausted.” He said that the relevant notice shows that dine-in can be resumed from 12:00 pm on November 30th. Currently, the staff is preparing for the launch of the restaurant. It is expected that the cafeteria will open this Saturday. The most urgent thing right now is to tell consumers that they can enter the store. up.

“People in the industry are very anxious, and everyone is eager to survive,” Pan Zerong observed in Moments. Some of his colleagues who run bars have already distributed promotional posters, and they will start business after 12 o’clock in the evening on November 30. The vitality of Guangzhou is back.

(Li Xiao, Fu Min, Wu Juan, Yang Jing, Xu Fei, Li Xiang are pseudonyms)