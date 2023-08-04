After her bid for the Cesar Governorship, Jeraldine Vera now wants to be a deputy

Jeraldine Vera, who aspired to the Governorship of Cesar for the Alternative Democratic Pole party, now wants to achieve a seat in the Departmental Assembly in the territorial elections on October 29.

The former councilor of the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico is one of the 11 members of the list formed between the Polo, Fuerza Ciudadana and the Movimiento Alternativo Indígena y Social (MAIS), a coalition called ‘Fuerza Popular’.

“That was a collective decision from the Polo Democrático party within the programmatic agreements that were made with the parties that support Katia Ospino. It is the Assembly list that accompanies that candidacy for the Governorate ”, said the lawyer who gave up her aspiration to support the journalist.

“We believe that there should be in the Assembly some people who are clear about which are those sectors that are not being represented, so that they really are the priority and we can strengthen the department,” added.

THE LIST

In addition to Vera Ortiz, there are Alberto Gascón, former candidate for the Congress of the Republic; Luis Alfonso Sanguino and the university professor Mayra Campo Manjarrez.

The four candidates for MAIS are: Enna Muñoz Mendoza, Ticleife Aragón Patiño, José Mendoza Botero and Germán Quiñones Valero.

For their part, the 3 candidates registered by Fuerza Ciudadana are María Mónica Rocha, Harold Enrique Molina and Aliris Acosta Hinojosa. However, EL PILÓN learned that this party would modify said names at the Registry.

It should be mentioned that this Friday, August 4, is the deadline for the modification of candidates and lists of candidates due to resignation or non-acceptance, in accordance with the electoral calendar.

“The list is strategically made up of the four subregions of the department of Cesar, there are partners in the south, center, north and northwest,” Vera maintained in dialogue with this publishing house.

