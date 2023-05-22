After imputation to Erico Galeano they will treat impeachment in Deputies

The Chamber of Deputies received the request for impeachment by Erico Galeano, a current member of the legislative body that is part of the Chartist bench and about to be proclaimed senator-elect for the following period 2023-2038. The Colorado legislator was charged by the Prosecutor’s Office for alleged money laundering and criminal association as a result of actions carried out last year within the framework of the anti-drug operation “A Ultranza Paraguay.”

This same week the verdict of the Lower House could be given in relation to the formal request of Judge Gustavo Amarilla, who requested the impeachment that could be dealt with this Wednesday the 24th, according to the head of said legislative body, the liberal Carlos María López.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs of Deputies was convened for an extraordinary session for Tuesday 23 at 9 in the morning by its head, Rocío Vallejo, parliamentarian of the Patria Querida party, but some legislators linked to the Lower House are also members of this ruling body to the Honor Colorado Chartist movement, such as Rocío Abed and Walter Harms.

If the impeachment request is rejected and archived, it will remain to be dealt with in the Senate, after the current deputy Erico Galeano takes office as senator on July 1, accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of being part of the scheme linked to drug trafficking, as already It happened in the case of former deputy Juan Carlos Ozorio, who is already being held in jail in the framework of the “A Ultranza” operation.

Santi Peña asked him to submit

The president-elect, Santiago Peña, had asked Erico in a statement issued on Friday, May 19, to submit to Justice. Shortly before, on the same day, Santi had participated in a political meeting in the villa of senator-elect Galeano in Capiatá, where the leader of the Honor Colorado movement, Horacio Cartes, was also present.

“I have personally requested Deputy Erico Galeano to make himself available to the Public Ministry and the judicial authorities, in order to determine his responsibility for the facts attributed to him,” said Peña. He also maintained that as elected authorities, their behaviors are “permanently under public scrutiny”, for which he is convinced, as he expressed, that respect for the laws must start from themselves.

Prosecutors Silvio Corbeta and Deny Yoon Pak filed charges against Colorado Cartista deputy Galeano for alleged money laundering and criminal association. In addition, they asked that he be out of bounds and requested his preventive detention.

It is a litmus test for the president-elect and the Honor Colorado movement itself, on whose members in the Chamber of Deputies the course of events and the result of the possible vote will depend, although the deputy Erico Galeano could ask himself to be released for face the legal process.