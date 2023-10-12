After its criminal activities were exposed… reports classify the “Polisario militias” on the list of terrorist organizations…

Salim Al-Hawari

The discussion has returned once again about the threats of terrorist organizations in the Sahel region, against the backdrop of the current events in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, and the failure of a diplomatic and political solution, so far. Many analysts and experts have agreed that the Maghreb region will not be isolated from terrorist threats in the Sahel region if The deteriorating security situation has become more complicated than it is now…

In the midst of the accelerating events in the region, Juan Gomez – who is interested in the affairs of global terrorist organizations – stressed in New York before members of the Fourth Committee of the United Nations General Assembly that Africa needs the unwavering support of the United Nations to confront the existential threat represented by separatist movements, which is manifested in the conflict. The contrived about the Moroccan Sahara, and pointed out that the threat to the region, which is embodied in the terrorist Polisario, as armed militias were created with the sole aim of undermining the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco, and serving the geopolitical ambitions of the host country Algeria, and the speaker denounced, in this context, the recruitment Children and minors and their recruitment into extremism and terrorism… In the petition he submitted before the Fourth Committee of the United Nations, Gomez considered it necessary to reach a final political solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, on the basis of the Moroccan initiative for self-government, and within the framework of the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the Kingdom.

In the same context, the report of the European Center for Strategic Intelligence and Security stated that the “Polisario Front” is currently in an advanced stage of disintegration and disintegration, making it a serious threat to regional stability, which makes a number of geopolitical analyzes suggest that the Polisario Front is heading towards becoming a strategic ally of the armed groups. …

In addition, the veracity of the information linked to the file has been concretely confirmed, which reveals, through documented reports, the increasing deviation of the Polisario militias. This comes after a serious warning issued by the Director General of Foreign and Security Policy at the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Union and Cooperation, regarding the real terrorist threat posed by the “Polisario” Front in The Sahel region, and precisely in the areas adjacent to the Mauritanian border with Mali… As completed reports have shown, there is a conclusive humiliation showing that Iran and its ally “Hezbollah” are aiding the organized plans of the Polisario militias to destabilize North Africa and the Sahel region.

Observers believe that the time has come to include the Polisario Front on the blacklist, as a terrorist organization that seeks to destabilize the entire region, exert the maximum possible levels of pressure on its sponsor, Algeria, and reveal its criminal activities… knowing that international reports indicated that the Polisario Front (which is led by a terrorist He bears the name Adnan Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi. He comes from the Tindouf camps, and is married to a woman who holds Malian nationality. He is linked to the so-called “Islamic State in the Greater Sahara” along with terrorist movements known in the region, such as the “Ansar Dine Movement” and the “Boko Haram Group.” And “Al-Qaeda in the Islamic West,” which today constitutes the main jihadist threat in the Sahel region, as it has carried out a series of attacks in recent months against the armies of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger…