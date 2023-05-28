Home » After killing a woman he met through an app, the body was abandoned… Emergency arrest of a woman in her 20s “after an argument”
After killing a woman he met through an app, the body was abandoned… Emergency arrest of a woman in her 20s “after an argument”

▲ On the 27th, suspect A was arrested on suspicion of murder. Carrying a suitcase and going to the house of victim B. (Photo courtesy of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency)

A woman who murdered a woman she met through a part-time job app and mutilated or abandoned the body was arrested.

On the 28th, the Geumjeong Police Station in Busan announced that it was investigating and arresting a woman in her 20s on charges of murdering a woman her age and damaging the body.

Mr. A is suspected of killing Mr. B with a weapon in a residential area in Geumjeong-gu, Busan on the 26th at around 5:30 pm, and then abandoning the damaged body in the grass along the Nakdong River outside Busan.

At around 3:00 am on the 27th, the day after the crime, Mr. A took a taxi and abandoned the travel carrier containing the body in the forest on the outskirts of Busan. This was revealed by a report by a taxi driver who was suspicious of the bloodstained carrier.

The police, who were dispatched after receiving the report, checked part of the body and ID in the carrier and immediately arrested Mr. A in an emergency. The rest of the body was found in Mr. B’s residence.

As a result of the investigation, it was revealed that Mr. A and Mr. B met for the first time that day through an online app. In the police investigation, Mr. A stated, “I committed a crime during an argument.”

Arrested Mr. A complained of abdominal pain the day before and was treated at the hospital, but has now been discharged and is currently imprisoned in a detention center.

The police plan to apply for an arrest warrant after figuring out the exact motive for the crime against Mr. A. On the morning of the 28th, an autopsy of Mr. B’s body will be performed to determine the cause of death and the time of death.

