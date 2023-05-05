After knife attack: School starts again with lessons

After the knife attack on two girls on the grounds of the Neukölln Evangelical School in Berlin, classes will start again on Monday. In the school there will be an internal prayer for the school community on Monday, said the Evangelical School Foundation as the sponsor on Friday in Berlin. After that there will be classes again. The school will also be secured by a security guard in the coming week.

The chairman of the board of directors of the school foundation in the Evangelical Church Berlin-Brandenburg-Silesian Upper Lusatia (EKBO), Frank Olie, said that there would continue to be psychological and pastoral talks for the students, employees and parents. Together with the school community, it was “very carefully” examined how things could continue. “We want to get back to a normality as soon as possible that gives structure and security to everyone in the school community,” he said.

In the attack on Wednesday, a seven-year-old and an eight-year-old girl were critically injured by a 38-year-old man with a kitchen knife. The man was arrested near the scene of the crime. According to prosecutors, the two girls are both still in the hospital. The particularly badly injured eight-year-old is no longer in acute danger.

The perpetrator was temporarily housed in a psychiatric facility. His motive is so far unclear. He is said to be mentally ill. According to media reports, he is said to have been noticed by the police in the past for assault, insult, fare evasion, drug offenses and property damage.

The Evangelische Schule Neukölln is a primary school and integrated secondary school with a high school level. It is attended by more than 850 students.