Laba Festival, commonly known as “Laba”, refers to the eighth day of the twelfth lunar month (December) in the lunar calendar. Among the folks, the Laba Festival is regarded as the last festival of the year, and it also kicks off the prelude to welcome the Spring Festival next year, and the nursery rhyme “Xiaonan Xiaonan is greedy, after Laba is the new year” has been passed down.

The Chinese custom of celebrating the Laba Festival has a long history. Since the Xia, Shang and Zhou dynasties, there has been a habit of offering sacrifices to ancestors and gods in the twelfth lunar month. Later, when Buddhism was introduced into China, the Day of Buddha’s Enlightenment merged with it, which endowed the Laba Festival with double meanings.

“Laba Laba, it’s cold, it’s cold; look at the moon, it’s round and round.” The Laba Festival is in the freezing season, and it is also a period of idle farming. In order to have enough food and clothing, to resist the severe cold, and to add a taste of the new year to the transition from old to new, farming families will go hunting in the mountains, and use the prey as offerings to worship ancestors and gods of heaven and earth, praying for blessings and avoiding disasters. According to Ying Shao’s “Customs of the Customs”, those who practice laxa are hunters, and it is said that Tiantian hunts animals to sacrifice to their ancestors. Or it is said: those who are waxed are connected, and the new ones are handed over, so the great sacrifice is to repay the merits.

“Heavy snow comes in the twelfth lunar month, and the year is frugal until now; the accumulated food is cooked in a pot of porridge, warming up the cold night.” Speaking of the custom of the Laba Festival, eating Laba porridge is another important activity, which has been held in many temples since ancient times. Laba Festival porridge activities. For ordinary people, cooking a pot of Laba porridge is also a custom that has been passed down for thousands of years. “The moon hides its face to see the world, and the Laba Festival is red and bright; thousands of miles of ice and snow are boundless, and it is difficult to stop family gatherings for porridge and dinner.” Zhang Zhengwei, deputy general manager of Shanghai Luming Catering Management Co., Ltd. said that Yila Company Le Songjiang District every day for schools, Enterprises, institutions, and community residents provide meals for more than 10,000 person-times, and roasting Laba porridge is a “reserved program.” The company will also use labor skills courses to promote and inherit local food culture in the primary and secondary schools where the company serves meals. For example, making youth groups during the Qingming Festival, making rice dumplings at the Dragon Boat Festival, frying Qiaoguo on the Qixi Festival, and roasting Laba porridge in the twelfth lunar month, so that children can strengthen their appreciation of hometown food since childhood understanding. Yi said that Laba porridge takes the meaning of “eight”. The ingredients basically include eight kinds of rice, millet, corn, barley, red dates, lotus seeds, peanuts, and longan. It’s important, more is better, like red beans, mung beans, soybeans, black beans, kidney beans, etc. can be added at will. Generally speaking, barley, peanuts, red beans, etc. should be soaked in water for several hours first, and the porridge will be softer after being boiled with rice at the same time. It is better to remove the pits of red dates and longan first, so that it will be safer and more at ease for children and the elderly to eat in their mouths.

The custom of eating Laba porridge is relatively consistent no matter where it is. However, the custom of making homemade Laba garlic is also spread in the northern part of our country. Soak garlic in vinegar on the eighth day of the twelfth lunar month, put it into airtight bottles and earthen jars, and it can be opened and enjoyed in ten and a half months. This is because the sound of “鸡” in Laba Suan is the same as “suan”, which means that at the end of the twelfth lunar month, it is necessary to take a year’s accounts and settle the accounts. The eyes are too big.

“La” is a kind of sacrifice to the god of creation by the ancient ancestors. During the winter slack, the ancestors sacrificed all the gods related to the invention, management, protection and development of farming and hunting with the harvest of farming and hunting. Activity. The name of La Festival has a process of evolution. It was called “Jiaping” in the Xia Dynasty, “Qingsi” in the Shang Dynasty, “Dawa” in the Zhou Dynasty, “Jiaping” in the Qin Dynasty, and changed to “La” in the Han Dynasty. Usually, La Ri is dedicated to the ancient gods of farmland. Ira is the god of Xianshen, Shennong, the god of Houji, the god of farming, the god of farm officials, the god of borders, the person who opened the way and the border, the god of squares, the god of water, and the god of cats. Tiger God, Insect God, etc. From the Son of Heaven down to the common people, the La Day is celebrated as the New Year’s Day, from which we can see the direct influence of the creation myth on the New Year’s Day culture.

The Laba Festival is not only a farm festival, but also an important folk activity festival for urban residents. It is generally believed that the worship of Shuiyong God appeared in the La Ri ritual, indicating that urban beliefs began to sprout. Shuiyong is the ditch, which is the moat after the emergence of the city. Later, the god of Shuiyong further evolved into the God of City God. This is also the significance of the current creation myth, that is, to carry forward and inherit the excellent and essence of it, and make it one of the spiritual sources and spiritual power for the further development of the city through creative transformation and innovative development.

