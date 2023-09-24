After long 10 years, YACYRETÁ planted 2,500 fingerlings in the waters of the Paraguay River in front of the City of Pilar

EBY sowed 2500 fry in waters of the Paraguay River in front of Pilar

With the clear message that the current administration of the Binational Entity YACYRETA will strongly bet on the regional productive sector, this Saturday morning the stocking of fingerlings of native species was carried out in the waters of the Paraguay River adjacent to the City of Pilar.

After 10 long years, this practice was carried out again seeking to strengthen the fishing sector of the department of Ñeembuc, the current Social Coordinator of the EBY Lawyer. Emmanuel Cuevas said that by express instructions from Director Lic. Luis Benítez, these actions are being carried out.

The EBY seeks to strengthen all productive areas, which is why they carry out these works in coordination with the Government of Ñeembucú and the Aquaculture Engineering program of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Rural Development – ​​UNP, strategic allies to achieve auspicious results.

The governor of Ñeembucú, Víctor Hugo Fornerón, thanked the activity undertaken by the Environment area of ​​the binational, meaning that in this way the quality of life of the residents of the south can be improved, preserving fish species and all nature in his set.

Agricultural engineer Ernilda Vera, director of the Aquaculture Department of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences of the UNP, highlighted that this type of activities must be strongly supported, considering the indiscriminate fishing that affects the fish population of the rivers in the region. She stated that awareness must be raised among commercial and sport fishermen to ensure that species without regulatory measures are returned to their habitat. She warned that otherwise, in a short time there will no longer be fish in the area’s rivers.