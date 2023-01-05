05 January 2023 10:51

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine ten months ago, the Russian military has faced several setbacks. But nothing had aroused reactions comparable to those that came after the Makiïvka disaster, in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in Donbass, where a Ukrainian attack caused hundreds of deaths. Today one wonders if in the future we will talk about a “before” and an “after” Makiïvka.

On January 4, the Russian general staff revised the toll from 63 to 89 victims, while Ukrainian and Russian sources speak of three hundred or even four hundred dead. The building hit by the Ukrainian missiles was completely destroyed, no doubt because it also housed an arms depot.

The blame game

Russian President Vladimir Putin has remained silent in the face of what has been experienced as a tragedy in Russia. Yet, although he remains isolated inside the Kremlin, the president certainly captures the sentiment of the population and the criticisms that have been overwhelming the army for the past two days. The accusations spare the “tsar”, who is still unassailable, but ask for justice and even revenge. The main target is the military hierarchy, held responsible for the series of mistakes that led to this disaster.