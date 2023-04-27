After many people participated in the Shanghai Auto Show, there was no official response to the epidemic | CCP virus | Outbreak

[NTD Times, Beijing time, April 27, 2023]Lu media reported that many people tested positive for the CCP virus (Covid-19) after attending the Shanghai Auto Show. Officials in Shanghai said that the epidemic prevention measures have been relaxed and there is no longer any control.

The 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Shanghai Auto Show) was held at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center from April 18th to 27th.

According to Lu media reports, a Shenzhen netizen who participated in the Shanghai Auto Show from April 17th to 21st developed symptoms such as chills and coughing, and tested positive for the new crown (CCP virus) on April 23rd. He said that the symptoms of his infection this time were much more obvious than the one last year.

A netizen in Guangzhou started to have a low-grade fever on the third day after returning from the Shanghai Auto Show, and had repeated fever the next day. He went to the hospital in the early morning of April 22 and was tested positive for nucleic acid. He is slowly improving these days.

Another Hangzhou female netizen said that her boyfriend was infected after participating in the Shanghai Auto Show from April 17 to 19, and had a high fever on April 20. On April 21, she was also infected, developed cough symptoms, and tested positive for antigen that night. Both she and her boyfriend were infected for the first time.

These netizens all said that they only developed symptoms of infection after visiting the Shanghai Auto Show.

The customer service personnel of the Shanghai Health and Health Commission responded that the authorities had relaxed the epidemic prevention measures on January 8, and now there is no control. The staff of the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center also stated that they have not received an official notice of epidemic prevention and control, and they do not need to wear masks when entering the venue.

Recently, netizens in many places in China have revealed that there are a large number of “second yang” in the local area. The topic of “the second wave of the new crown” rushed to the hot search on Weibo, and many people worried that another wave of the epidemic had already broken out on a large scale.

On April 20, Zhang Wenhong, an expert on infectious diseases in Shanghai, said that if the virus mutates, secondary infections will slowly appear, generally on a small scale, but if another wave of virus mutations effectively breaks through the formation of the human body to fight against the previous wave of viruses Without the immune barrier, the second wave will form the peak of infection.

The CCP virus epidemic in China has continued. However, the CCP officials recently only emphasized the so-called “flu epidemic” and were accused of deliberately covering up the CCP virus infection. Previously, the authorities had declared in a high-profile manner that they had achieved “a decisive victory in the protest.”

Recently, the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China issued a notice requiring the public to be vaccinated against the CCP virus again. CCP experts Zhong Nanshan and Zhang Wenhong immediately echoed it, causing public doubts.

A few days ago, the National Health and Medical Commission of the Communist Party of China emphasized at a departmental meeting that it is necessary to “make the prevention and control of the new crown and other epidemics the top priority of the whole system.”

