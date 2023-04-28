Home » After mass brawl in Madrid: sanctions and remorse
News

After mass brawl in Madrid: sanctions and remorse

by admin
After mass brawl in Madrid: sanctions and remorse

The Euroleague game Real Madrid vs Partizan Belgrade was abandoned after a mass brawl.Photo: Alba Pacheco/LOF Agency/dpa

news-content”>

The mass brawl at the Euroleague game between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade shocked the basketball world. Now it rains penalties, and one of those involved shows remorse.

After the mass brawl at the Euroleague game between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade, a disciplinary judge from the continental basketball league has imposed severe sanctions. Both clubs have to pay a fine of 50,000 euros each. Four players were suspended.

Real Madrid’s Guershon Yabusele was hit the hardest. He had thrown his opponent Dante Exum to the ground and has to watch the next five games. Kevin Punter – also from Los Blancos – received a two-game ban. At Partizan, Gabriel Deck and Matthias Lessort each have to sit out a game. No appeals against the decision were allowed.

Meanwhile, Spanish basketball star Sergio Llull apologized. “What happened last night should never happen on a basketball court,” the 35-year-old Real Madrid captain tweeted. “I take responsibility for that hard foul that caused the disaster that followed. My apologies to all basketball fans.”

After a hard foul by Llull 100 seconds before the end, professionals from both teams clashed on the floor and there were blows. Yabusele threw Exum to the ground with such force that, according to Spanish media reports, he injured his foot. Professionals of the teams had to be held back by outsiders.

Disqualifying fouls against more than 20 players

The game was then stopped when Partizan was 95-80 and counted for the guests because neither team had the two players needed to continue. The referees awarded disqualifying fouls against more than 20 players. Partizan leads 2-0 in the quarterfinal series. The team that wins three games first advances.

See also  Lukashenko to Xi, full support for Chinese peace plan - Ultima Ora

The Euroleague sharply condemned the events in a statement. They violated the values ​​of respect that the league, clubs, and basketball stand for. (dpa)

You are also welcome to support EPOCH TIMES with your donation:

Donate Now!

You may also like

Litoral de San Juan: Council for Peace and...

After dismissal: solidarity demo for Bonn professor in...

Islam is a religion of peace and harmony

More than 4 billion are invested in roads...

Flooded basements, landslides and flooded streets in the...

Sri Lanka also won the second Test against...

The words of Natalia Reyes at the Colombian...

USA wants to outsource initial registration of asylum...

More than 600 people attended in Acosta by...

young people faced each other with machetes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy