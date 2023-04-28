After mass brawl in Madrid: sanctions and remorse

news-content”>

The mass brawl at the Euroleague game between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade shocked the basketball world. Now it rains penalties, and one of those involved shows remorse.

After the mass brawl at the Euroleague game between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade, a disciplinary judge from the continental basketball league has imposed severe sanctions. Both clubs have to pay a fine of 50,000 euros each. Four players were suspended.

Real Madrid’s Guershon Yabusele was hit the hardest. He had thrown his opponent Dante Exum to the ground and has to watch the next five games. Kevin Punter – also from Los Blancos – received a two-game ban. At Partizan, Gabriel Deck and Matthias Lessort each have to sit out a game. No appeals against the decision were allowed.

Meanwhile, Spanish basketball star Sergio Llull apologized. “What happened last night should never happen on a basketball court,” the 35-year-old Real Madrid captain tweeted. “I take responsibility for that hard foul that caused the disaster that followed. My apologies to all basketball fans.”

After a hard foul by Llull 100 seconds before the end, professionals from both teams clashed on the floor and there were blows. Yabusele threw Exum to the ground with such force that, according to Spanish media reports, he injured his foot. Professionals of the teams had to be held back by outsiders.

Disqualifying fouls against more than 20 players

The game was then stopped when Partizan was 95-80 and counted for the guests because neither team had the two players needed to continue. The referees awarded disqualifying fouls against more than 20 players. Partizan leads 2-0 in the quarterfinal series. The team that wins three games first advances.

The Euroleague sharply condemned the events in a statement. They violated the values ​​of respect that the league, clubs, and basketball stand for. (dpa)