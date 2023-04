Bundesliga club SV Guntamatic Ried will have to do without Christoph Monschein for at least three weeks. The striker is out of action after tearing a hamstring. The next few weeks will show how much the failure really hurts. The striker is in a bad position with the fans after just three goals (including two penalties) in 23 league games. Monschein’s attacking rival, Seifedin Chabbi, has recently established himself as number one in Rieder’s attack. Even at 1:1 in