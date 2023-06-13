Home » AFTER MORE THAN HALF A CENTURY, THE EMBLEMATIC PARAGUAY GUNBOAT IS SAILING AGAIN « cde News
NATIONALS (special envoy) After almost 55 years out of service, the Paraguay Gunboat, of great prominence during the Chaco War, once again crossed the waters of the Paraguay River to bring humanitarian aid to the San Pedro area.

In the early hours of this Sunday, the emblematic Cañonero Paraguay C-1 departed from Puerto Sajonia, bound for the town of Villa del Rosario, department of San Pedro.

Ship Captain Wilson Altuman classified this trip as “momentous” since after almost 55 years this vessel returned to navigate upstream.

“This gunboat is the flagship of the Navy from its manufacture until today,” said the uniformed

After becoming inoperative, the Cañonero Paraguay became a training ship that was used for the instruction of new military personnel, now fulfilling a new mission to bring humanitarian aid to the northern zone.

This ship played a leading role during the Chaco War as it was responsible for transporting Paraguayan troops and war material to the battlefront. During those years, she made a total of 81 trips and transported more than 51,000 fighters, Altuman said.

It is worth mentioning that this trip of the Paraguay C-1 Gunboat was developed in commemoration of the 88th anniversary of the Peace of Chaco.

