AMAMBAY (Special Envoy) The procedure was carried out with the support of members of the Joint Task Force (FTC) at the La Tranquerita ranch, located in Bella Vista, Amambay, owned by the family of Óscar Denis.

Members of the kidnapped family, the lawyer representing them, Judge Gustavo Amarilla himself, and Adelio Mendoza, the laborer who was also kidnapped by the self-styled Paraguayan People’s Army (EPP) together with the former vice president and he was later released.

Judge Gustavo Amarilla stated that the idea is to add data and evidence that can “give light to the investigation” and that, in addition, make possible a route within the mountain of the Óscar Denis ranch, where they were hospitalized for at least five days.

After a long day in the North, the daughter Beatriz Denis expressed that it was difficult to listen again to everything that her father and Adelio Mendoza went through. “Everything that happened is painful,” she stressed.

Adelio Mendoza relived that circuit that the kidnappers made when they took him and his boss and recounted the details of everything that happened from the beginning in an official manner, in the presence of the magistrate.

The Denis sisters presented a procedure at the Asunción Courthouse on February 24 as a judicial advance on the judicial reconstruction of the events of the kidnapping, through their legal representative.

Judge Gustavo Amarilla agreed to the request the same day and ordered the judicial reconstruction of the events.

Previously, he had even filed an adhesive complaint before the Justice to be able to access the tax file of the case, since the prosecutor in charge, Federico Delfino, had denied them to intervene in the case.

