After motions, the provincial deputies of South Kivu accuse the governor before the court of cassation

If the Governor of the Province of South Kivu, Théo NGWABIDJE KASI has repeatedly escaped the various motions of the Provincial Assembly, following various reasons, the elected officials of the said province are moving up a gear and indicting the latter before the Court of Cassation.

Already this Thursday, April 20, 2023, a complaint of prosecution and indictment of Provincial Governor Théo NGWABIDJE was filed before the Court of Cassation in Kinshasa by the provincial deputies of South Kivu.

The latter reproach several offenses to the tenant of Nyamoma in the exercise of his functions.

These include the allocation of the 5Ha concession to INERA MULUNGU in the KABARE Territory in 2021, of which, moreover, this season he harvested corn, and the granting of other hectares for the benefit of his relatives. ; the embezzlement of a global envelope in the amount of CDF 2,874,784,064.00 of the funds made available to the Province of South Kivu in favor of the victims of KASIKA, KAMITUGA and NYAMUGO, to finance expenses other than those for which the funds were intended to know, the pay of the agents of the Provincial Government; the embezzlement of an amount of CDF 6,201,744.13 going to the ETDs as a whole in proportion to the revenue generated of CDF 18,686,615,472.83 in 2022; the usurpation of public functions from November 26, 2022 to March 22, 2023, after his disqualification on November 24, 2022, when he was supposed to have filed the resignation of his government within 24 hours; as well as having signed private public contracts in violation of the law on public procurement.

The crisis in the province of South Kivu is therefore far from over. Only Félix Tshisekedi, guarantor of the proper functioning of the institutions, has the last word to put an end to these troubles which affect the social, economic and political life of the Province.

Jules Ninda