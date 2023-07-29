After Nigeria and Ghana, Burkina-Faso approves the use of the R21 anti-malaria vaccine

Hope is on the horizon for African countries in the fight against malaria, which is the leading cause of mortality and morbidity on the continent. The R21 vaccine, developed by Burkinabè researchers in partnership with the University of Oxford, was approved on Monday July 24, 2023 by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (ANRP).

Even if the vaccine has not yet been validated by the World Health Organization for its large-scale use, some African authorities do not hesitate to approve R21 for its safety and effectiveness. This is the example of Nigeria and Ghana which have already preceded Burkina-Faso in this process.

Indeed, in Burkina-Faso, the vaccine can be administered to children aged 0 to 5, who are particularly vulnerable. This is, we are informed, the result of four years of research carried out by the teams of a clinical unit in the land of upright men. Clinical trials indicate 75% effectiveness after one year in children. It thus exceeds the other antimalarial vaccine, RTS,S, which provides 30 to 40% protection. “To be able to develop a vaccine that provides 75% protection, like R21, is really a major achievement,” commented Professor Halidou Tinto, who conducted the research in Burkina Faso. “It will allow us to accelerate the agenda of eliminating malaria, which is the ultimate goal of WHO by 2030,” he added.

This new injection would, in fact, reduce clinical cases of malaria by 77%. This is what motivated the Food and Drugs Authority of Ghana (FDA Ghana) to approve its use in children aged 5 to 36 months, who are most at risk of death from malaria.

According to the World Malaria Report 2021, the WHO African region is among the hardest hit by the disease. A child dies of malaria every minute, and in almost every case that child is in Africa.

In Togo, each year, about 2.4 million people are affected by malaria and there are about 1,200 deaths per year on average, said Dr. Tinah Atcha-Oubou, Coordinator of the National Malaria Control Program.

Atha ASSAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

