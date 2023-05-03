After persecution they manage to recover a stolen motorcycle in Neiva

The Police in Neiva managed to capture a man for the theft of a motorcycle in the Cándido neighborhood of the city.

According to the official report, the capture was possible thanks to the rapid reaction of quadrant 01 of CAI Cándido, who began a pursuit after receiving an alert about the theft of an AKT NKD 125 motorcycle in the sector.

During the pursuit, the uniformed officers managed to intercept the alleged offender, who tried to evade them at full speed on the stolen motorcycle. However, the police did not give up and managed to arrest the individual after a short but intense chase.

The man captured was identified as Brayan Stiven Vargas Ardila, a 20-year-old man who lives in the San Bernardo de Neiva neighborhood. According to the authorities, the detainee has previous records as accused of crimes such as prisoner escape, illegal possession of firearms and theft.

After the capture, Vargas Ardila was made available to the competent authorities for the crime of theft, where a guarantee control judge will define his judicial situation. The Neiva Metropolitan Police highlighted the importance of the citizen complaint and the prompt reaction of the uniformed officers, which allowed the capture of this alleged criminal and the recovery of the stolen motorcycle.

Palermo

In another event that occurred in Palermo, Huila, the authorities captured a woman in flagrante delicto for the crime of reception. The capture was carried out during patrol, search and control work on the National highway in front of a spa, where the uniformed officers of the SIJIN Criminal Investigation Section surprised her driving a black SpecialX brand motorcycle, which had a report of theft. . The 32-year-old woman was left at the disposal of the competent authority for the crime of reception, where a guarantee control judge will define her judicial situation.