After protests over kitchen temperatures, McDonald’s closes – News

After the protests of the workers and the strike announced today for the unsustainable temperatures for the workers who develop in the kitchen without “an adequate air conditioning system”, McDonald’s has decided to close the restaurant in via Sparano in Bari to the public. This was announced by the CGIL which expresses “great satisfaction with the company decision”.

“After the declaration of the workers’ strike – underlines the union – the company admits the prohibitive temperatures inside the restaurant and agrees with the union.

We remain closed in via Sparano because the temperatures do not allow us to work in safe conditions”. However, the CGIL maintains “the state of agitation of all the staff and the strike with sit-ins scheduled from 9.00 pm tonight to 11.00 pm in Casamassima where the company has, at the moment, decided to leave the restaurant open arguing that the conditions are different and the plants are able to cope with the heat”.

McDonald’s, air conditioners malfunction in Bari offices



“In the McDonald’s restaurants in Bari Sparano and Bari Casamassima, some air conditioning units unfortunately malfunctioned. The licensee who manages the two restaurants wishes to clarify that the ordinary maintenance of the air conditioning systems has been carried out recently, in compliance with internal protocols and in accordance with the law, as is the case in all McDonald’s restaurants in Italy”. He specifies it in a McDonald’s Italia note in relation to the pretext of the workers of the Bari and Casamassima offices. “The exceptionally hot conditions – continues the note – unfortunately created technical problems which were promptly addressed by placing mobile air conditioners in the restaurants and asking the maintenance company to replace the non-functioning systems in the shortest possible time. The employees also took 10-minute breaks from work every hour”. “However, by continuously monitoring the evolution of the climatic situation and for the maximum protection of our employees, we have decided to close the restaurant in via Sparano today, Sunday 23 July, as a precaution”. “On the other hand, in the Casamassima restaurant, starting from 12 today and until tomorrow morning – continues the note – only the Drive and McDelivery service will remain open. In this restaurant, in fact, the problem with the systems is more limited and, through the positioning of additional mobile air conditioning units and with the closing of the entrance doors to the room, the internal temperature remains under control and compatible with working in safety”. “We will continue to follow the evolution of the situation – concludes the note – in respect of the health of our employees and collaborators”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

